Walker County Probate Court To Remain Closed Until Wednesday Due To Courthouse Crash Damage

An engineer who inspected the Walker County Courthouse on Thursday gave preliminary approval for Probate Court to reopen Wednesday.
Probate Court will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday next week.
A weekend vehicle crash damaged the Probate Court offices at the Courthouse.
Essential business can be conducted virtually at walkercountyga.gov/r
esidents/probate-court or by calling 706 638-2852.
Due to the discovery of issues unrelated to the crash, the front entrance to the Courthouse will be closed until further notice.
The ground level entrance remains open.