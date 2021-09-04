Police Blotter: Alarm At Lookouts' Stadium, But Only Knocked Over Cups Found; Spider Web Crack In Car Window Caused By Heat, Not Vandalism

Police were called to the Lookouts' Stadium at 201 Power Alley in response to a burglar alarm in the concession area. Police checked the area but found no open gates to get into the stadium. After making contact with the keyholder, police walked through the stadium with him. There were a few open doors within the stadium, however the keyholder said there was no obvious theft at this time, and police did not notice any damage to any stadium property. There were, however, some cups knocked into the floor of one of the concession areas. In the concession area where the cups were knocked over was an overhead camera. The keyholder does not have access to the video footage, however he was given a compliant card and instructions on how to add information to the report if any suspect information or evidence of a crime is found. Police then exited the stadium with the man after he secured doors and gates he felt necessary.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on McCallie Avenue and Central Avenue where a man was driving without any brake lights. Police were given consent to search the truck. The driver said he had a handgun in the truck. The officer was able to locate a .22LR revolver that did not show to be

stolen. Nothing of interest was located. Per usual, the man did plenty of complaining while dealing with police.

* * *

A man was sleeping in his Toyota Corolla on Lake Resort Drive. He said he was in the process of moving into an apartment but has not officially moved in yet. He did not have any criminal history or active warrants.

* * *

Police were called to Minnekahada Road where a Ford Explorer was found that had been reported stolen. Police were unable to contact the vehicle's owner. Police requested a wrecker and Reliable Towing arrived on scene. The vehicle was towed from the area.

* * *

The manager at 4026 Shallowford Road told police a man and woman walked into her store and attempted to buy alcohol. The man presented an ID that clearly was not his. When the manager asked him about the ID, he and the woman became rude. Eventually they left the store and the manager kept the ID. The manager said she recognized the person in the ID and would return it to

him. She said that she would contact dispatch if they returned.

* * *

A man on Allemande Way told police his girlfriend has been acting crazy and he wanted her to stay away from his address. He said that prior to officers arriving, she left the area in a gold sedan and she may have been drinking. He said she may be going to Georgia with friends. Police gave the man information on how to keep her away and to call police back if she was to show up again. Police then searched the area for the woman and the vehicle, but were not able to locate her.

* * *

A man on 15th Avenue called police to say this morning he applied for a job at the airport on Facebook Jobs. He said right after he applied, a man contacted him. He said the man sent him text messages asking for his personal information. The caller said he gave this man his first and last name, his date of birth, his Social Security number and a photo ID. He said then the person stopped responding. The man says he now realizes this was a scam and wants a police report on file. The officer recommended that he freeze his credit, read Identitytheft.gov and report this incident to Facebook.

* * *

A woman at 2351 Shallowford Village Dr. said during the night her car was stolen from the parking lot of the Sleep Inn. She said that she parked her vehicle over at the Sleep Inn and she last saw her vehicle around 2:30 a.m. She said that when she got up around 6 a.m. she did not see the car. She said that she just bought the car and had not been able to register it yet. It was a 2003 Ford Escape with dark tinted windows. The rear bumper and rear hatch were both dented from a previous accident. She said she had an extra key to the vehicle in her purse, but cannot find the key now. She did say that the doors were locked and the alarm was on. Where the vehicle was parked, there were not any cameras that were able to capture any footage. There is no suspect information and the vehicle was put into NCIC.

* * *

A woman called police to say she was at Walgreens at 3605 Brainerd Road the day before and had a bag in her hand with some medication. She said her hands were full at the time and then later she realized she didn’t have it when she got home. She believes she may have dropped it at some point while she was in Walgreens and didn't realize it at the time.

* * *



An employee at the Circle K at 5710 Lake Resort Dr. called police to say someone pried the bulkhead on the air machine and stole the vault which held $287 cash. She said the cameras at Circle K do not show the air machines. She says the damage to the air machine will cost $200 to repair.

* * *

An employee at the Circle K at 600 Ashland Terrace said someone pried the bulkhead on the air machine and stole the cash vault which held $444.75 in cash. She said it will cost $200 to repair the machine.

* * *



Police were called to the area behind Walgreens and Rooms To Go at 2289 Gunbarrel Road for a possible verbal disorder. Upon arrival, the officer found two people who said they did not hear or see anything. They both provided their information and they said they were staying at the Quality Inn.

* * *

A woman who said she works for the owner of the laundromat at 5953 Brainerd Road said two homeless people were out in front of her store and she told them to leave several times. Police ran information on the two people and then told them to vacate the premises.

* * *

A man on Dartmouth Street called police to say someone got into his car during the night and stole his Ruger pistol. He said there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

An officer responded to a call on North Market Street where there was a white truck parked in the no parking emergency vehicle lane in front of Publix. At that time contact was made with the owner of the vehicle. The officer gathered his drivers license and insurance card for further investigation. Police then asked the man for consent to search his vehicle, which was denied. After ensuring there were no wants or warrants for the man, a parking ticket was issued for his violation.

* * *

A woman on Leaside Lane requested police presence as she communicated with some occupants of the residence. Police watched as the woman spoke with two people in the residence and informed them that based on her status as power of attorney over her mother, she did not want unapproved guests staying over, and also expressly stated she did not want "Terry" to come over to this residence.

* * *

A man on Cleveland Avenue told police that during the morning he heard a loud car drive by and he noticed lights shined into his windows, however when he looked he did not see anyone outside. He said he has had issues with his neighbors for several years now and believes that they have been behind it.

* * *

A man said he and his wife were at Academy Sports on Highway 153. After they left she realized she didn't have her phone and that it was at the store. The husband tracked it and it showed to still be in the store and they decided to get it the next day. They tracked the phone the next morning and the phone showed to be at an address in East Ridge. He said he will go to the store and speak with the store manager this morning to see if there was an employee on duty last night that lives in East Ridge. Police checked with the manager of the business and reviewed video that did not show the wife dropping the phone and also did not show anyone stealing the phone from her or exiting out of the business with her phone.

* * *

A woman on 10th Avenue said someone stole the license plate off her Nissan Maxima.

* * *

While working an extra job at Hamilton Place Mall, an officer reviewed security camera footage of a prior incident of vandalism to a car. The officer saw the woman park her car and entered the mall. She returned to her vehicle approximately 15 minutes later. During that interval, no one came near her vehicle. There is a moment where her passenger side window appears to go from solid to broken in a single frame of the footage. No one was around the vehicle and the window only appears to "spider web crack" entirely, but does not fall in. It appears that this break was caused due to heat and not any act of vandalism.