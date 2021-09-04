 Saturday, September 4, 2021 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

David Carroll Comes Up With 700 Pages Of Famous People Who Have Visited Chattanooga

The latest addition to the historic books about Chattanooga is also one of the largest to date.

 

David Carroll’s “Hello Chattanooga! Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley” is a 700-page book featuring some 200 photos, more than a hundred years of history, and a full index allowing the reader to instantly track down the date that Tammy Wynette played Lake Winnie, President Franklin D.

Roosevelt dedicated the Chickamauga Dam, or Winston Churchill slammed the door of his Read House hotel room in the face of a newspaper reporter.

 

Mr. Carroll, who anchors the nightly news on WRCB-TV, hosts the weekend Vinyl Express radio show on “Big” 106.9 FM, and writes a weekly column for 47 newspapers and his website ChattanoogaRadioTV.com, spent the last four years combing through data and photos to compile the only historical record of famous folks who have visited the tri-state area. It is his third book, following “Chattanooga Radio and Television,” (2011) a pictorial history of local broadcasting, and “Volunteer Bama Dawg,” (2016) a collection of his most popular columns.

 

“It started out as a history of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium,” he said, “and then it became much bigger. I realized the Tivoli Theater should also be included. As I told people about the project, they said I should include the Riverbend Festival, and then the UTC Arena, and so on. The deeper I got into it, I decided it should be a complete history that includes all of our famous visitors, with some stories and pictures mixed in. So I included all our area stages and venues, indoors and outdoors, plus every notable politician, president, movie star, athlete, author, military figure, and evangelist, plus a listing of the movies and music videos that have been filmed here.”

 

The book lists visitors from each category in chronological order, beginning in 1900, continuing to the present day. Mr. Carroll said, “The Chattanooga area has attracted some of the best-known celebrities and entertainers in the world, thanks to our historic venues, beautiful scenery, and powerful people. This book will finally give readers the opportunity to settle a few arguments as they learn the dates and places that your favorite star (or president) visited here.”

 

“Hello Chattanooga” also lists local residents who have achieved national and worldwide fame in all fields, including political figures like Bill Brock and Estes Kefauver, athletes such as Rick Honeycutt and Reggie White, and entertainers from Samuel L. Jackson to Usher to Kane Brown.

 

Amid the show listings and photographs are stories tracking the history of each local venue, especially Memorial Auditorium and the Tivoli, each nearing the 100-year mark. There are also stories detailing famous people who appeared on our local stages before they were famous, from Frank Sinatra, to Billy Graham, to Jimi Hendrix, to John Goodman.

 

The book also points out that many of today’s superstars played Chattanooga venues as opening acts, who were hired to fill some time as audiences found their seats while waiting for a headline act to perform. Among them are Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Jeff Foxworthy, Kenny Chesney, and Taylor Swift.

 

There are also stories about big names who had a personal connection to the Chattanooga area, either through early jobs (Jim Nabors), a quickly-arranged wedding (Dolly Parton), or even run-ins with the law (Johnny Cash).

 

Mr. Carroll said, “As I wrote in the introduction, I cannot claim that every single celebrity who has visited here is in the book. It is impossible to list every single one, and it is difficult to confirm every rumor or distant memory, because some famous people either slipped in and out of town quietly, or didn’t want their visit publicized, so it is lost to history. But I found enough big names to fill 700 pages, and share some information that can now be added to Chattanooga’s incredible story.”

 

“Hello Chattanooga: Famous People Who Have Visited the Tennessee Valley” is available in softcover ($29.95) and hardback (39.95), with signed copies at ChattanoogaRadioTV.com, or at Amazon and most bookstores. It is published by Fresh Ink Group. Mr. Carroll is available for speaking engagements and book signings and can be contacted at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.


Police Blotter: Alarm At Lookouts' Stadium, But Only Knocked Over Cups Found; Spider Web Crack In Car Window Caused By Heat, Not Vandalism

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Woman Brought Back From Texas To Stand Charge For Sexually Abusing Migrant Child


Police were called to the Lookouts' Stadium at 201 Power Alley in response to a burglar alarm in the concession area. Police checked the area but found no open gates to get into the stadium.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARKER, MEGAN J 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY --- BENFORD,

A woman charged with sexually abusing migrant children has been transported from Harris County in Texas to Hamilton County. According to a court affidavit, an investigator received multiple



Police were called to the Lookouts' Stadium at 201 Power Alley in response to a burglar alarm in the concession area. Police checked the area but found no open gates to get into the stadium. After making contact with the keyholder, police walked through the stadium with him. There were a few open doors within the stadium, however the keyholder said there was no obvious theft at

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARKER, MEGAN J 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY --- BENFORD, TWAYNE 935 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ---

Opinion

An Appalling Walk At The Chattanooga Riverfront - And Response (3)

I recently took a walk through downtown Chattanooga. I was appalled. The Trail of Tears water had homeless people cleaning dirty laundry. Then I walked under the Walnut Street Bridge and there were over 20 rats running around, unfazed by my presence, and multiple homeless camps. The weeds were largely overgrown and unkempt. The riverfront is a huge draw for tourism. I was

Ban Animals At Grocery Stores - And Response (2)

First, let me tell you I love dogs. But, I don't like to shop with them - not at grocery stores, not at the mall. Unfortunately, give some people and inch and they will take a mile. I took this photo as I sat in the parking lot at Walmart, Highway 153 store. These two people loaded three, yes three, dogs into a cart to shop in Walmart. Goodness gracious people,

Sports

Lee Women Win 3-0 Over Visiting Trevecca

The sixth-ranked Lee University women's soccer team opened the 2021 season with a 3-0 victory over a battling Trevecca Nazarene University club of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference on a near perfect Saturday afternoon on the Lee Soccer Field. The Lady Flames will hit the road and face two more Great Midwest Athletic Conference teams on Thursday (Ohio Dominican) and Saturday

Marr, Burrell Lead Covenant Women To 5-0 Road Win

The Covenant women's soccer team blasted Warren Wilson on the road with their 5-0 victory Saturday evening. The Scots had two players with multiple goals. Leah Marr and Kailey Burrell both tallied two scores a piece, while freshman Emma Riggs posted her first career goal to give Covenant the five-goal shutout. Covenant did not take long to strike first, as their first


