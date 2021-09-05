2 Men Killed After Truck Crashes Into Tree On North Ocoee Street In Cleveland Early Sunday Morning

Two men were killed early Sunday morning when a truck wrecked in the 600 block of North Ocoee Street in Cleveland.

At 2:29 a.m., a Cleveland Police supervisor came in contact with a single vehicle crash that had just occurred involving a silver Ford F150. Attempts were made by first responders to extricate the vehicle’s two male occupants. However, medical personnel were soon able to determine that both the driver, identified as David Jenkins, 49, and passenger, Christopher Jacobi, 49, were deceased.



Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the truck was traveling north on North Ocoee, left the roadway on the right hand side and struck a large tree.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Traffic Division said the crash is still under investigation.