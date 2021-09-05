 Monday, September 6, 2021 75.0°F   overcast   Overcast

2 Men Killed After Truck Crashes Into Tree On North Ocoee Street In Cleveland Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Two men were killed early Sunday morning when a truck wrecked in the 600 block of North Ocoee Street in Cleveland.

At 2:29 a.m., a Cleveland Police supervisor came in contact with a single vehicle crash that had just occurred involving a silver Ford F150. Attempts were made by first responders to extricate the vehicle’s two male occupants. However, medical personnel were soon able to determine that both the driver, identified as David Jenkins, 49, and passenger, Christopher Jacobi, 49, were deceased.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the truck was traveling north on North Ocoee, left the roadway on the right hand side and struck a large tree.

The Cleveland Police Department’s Traffic Division said the crash is still under investigation.


September 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

September 5, 2021

Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight And Push Each Other's Belongings Out Of Car; Suspicious Man With Bulge On His Side Is Scared Off By Barking Dog

September 5, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEASLEY, QUINZELL JERMUN 2210 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ) VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO ) VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ) VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Couple Has Fight And Push Each Other's Belongings Out Of Car; Suspicious Man With Bulge On His Side Is Scared Off By Barking Dog

A woman on Highway 153 said her friend had kicked her out of his car and pushed all her stuff out of the car. She said she got mad and tossed his chainsaw out as well. The woman said the man never came after her with the chainsaw. He was just picking it up to put back in the car. The officer gave the woman a ride to her mother-in-law's house on Jackson Road off of Roberts Mill Road. ... (click for more)

Hospitals Requiring Health Care Workers To Get Vaccinated Are Making The Correct Choice

It was with dismay that I read the commentary on vaccine mandates for health care workers. This is not a new or PC tactic. Many health care facilities have required its employees to get the flu shot for years. As health care institutions and providers of care to our most vulnerable, we have a duty to provide the safest environment in which they obtain their evaluation and treatment. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We’re No. 1! (In COVID)

After the first week of college football, no less than 10 of the nation’s team’s fans chanted on Saturday “We’re No. 1,” but in Tennessee the distinction only applies to COVID. According to the CDC, the state of Tennessee is reporting 790 infections per 100,000 citizens which is the highest in the nation. South Carolina, where COVID is now 719 per 100K, is No. 2. This means that ... (click for more)

Lookouts Finish Home Stand With 3-2 Win Over Barons

It was somewhat of a ho-hum Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field, but it all ended on a positive note for the Chattanooga Lookouts. Facing the Birmingham Barons in the seventh game of the week-long series, the Lookouts bounced back from a doubleheader loss on Saturday to beat the Barons by a 3-2 final, winning the series 5-2. After Monday’s normal day off, the Lookouts play ... (click for more)

Shorthanded CFC Falls to Detroit City 2-1

The problem with playing with ten men is that defending actions becomes exponentially harder. Because at the end of the day, the shorthanded team is trying to mark ten outfield men with nine. One unmarked player, like Detroit City’s Yazeed Matthews in the 88th minute, will have space they normally wouldn’t. Matthews got the ball in front of the goal, flicked it into the air with ... (click for more)


