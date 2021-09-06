Police Blotter: Argument Moved Down The Street Out Of Rossville; Scratched Up Motorcycle Possibly Missing A Headlight Is Stolen

Police were called to 13th Avenue where a woman explained that she was in a verbal disorder with her husband in the church parking lot at 101 Gordon Ave. in Rossville. They were arguing in their car when the Rossville Police Department arrived on scene and told them to move down the road into Chattanooga. That is when CPD became involved. The husband and wife both said the argument was only verbal and never became physical at any point. Both parties left the scene. Rossville PD thanked CPD for taking the call and left.

* * *

A man who works for Auto Zone at 3536 Brainerd Road said someone stole a catalytic converter off of their 2019 Chevy Express Cargo Van. The employee said that no video footage exists and he has no idea who could have taken the converter.

* * *

A woman on Market Street said sometime during the night someone threw a rock into the driver's door window of her Ford Fiesta, causing to it be completely shattered. Police saw the window completely shattered and the rock used was still lying in the floorboard of the vehicle. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a man and woman were walking down Webb Road in a verbal argument and wanted police to check on them. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with both of them. The woman said she just wanted her bag that the man had his belongings inside. The man dumped his items out and the woman took her bag without incident. Both of them went their separate ways.

* * *

A woman on Lake Resort Terrace accused another resident of striking her vehicle with a U-Haul van that the woman was using to move her belongings out of an apartment approximately two days earlier. The officer saw slight damage to the rear end of the woman's vehicle. The officer spoke with a property manager who said there are no cameras facing where the alleged accident occurred. The woman believed the other resident had struck her car as she had been in another accident on the same day with a different vehicle in the same parking lot with the same U-Haul van. The officer spoke with the other resident who said she did not strike the woman's car and she would have known if she had struck it (as she knew she struck the other vehicle). The resident was instructed to call back in when she had the VIN for the U-Haul she was driving to continue with this police report. In the meantime, both parties received complaint cards.

* * *

A woman on South Willow Street called police to say someone got into her vehicle and stole a Taurus pistol. The woman said there were no signs of forced entry and she did not currently have the serial number for the firearm. She further said she did not remember how much the pistol was worth.

* * *

An officer responded to a shoplifting call at 5618 Old Mission Road. An employee said four women entered her store and two of them picked up two grinders ($40). The worker said she asked the women if they wanted to purchase the grinders and then they fled the scene with the merchandise in a white Chevy. Police showed a picture of the registered owner of the Chevy to the woman and she said that was not one of the women in the store. The employee said she would provide police video footage at a later time.

* * *

A woman at the Chattanoogan Hotel at 1201 Broad Street said someone pried into the soft cover of her Ford F-150 and stole multiple items. The suspect(s) were able to make entry into the soft cover by prying it open without causing any damage to the soft cover or truck. The suspect(s) stole the following items: two (sized large) Columbia jackets (blue/black), miscellaneous clothing, Invicta watch, and Keurig coffee maker. The total dollar amount of loss comes to approximately $1,000. The suspect(s) did not enter the cab of the truck. The woman said valet parking took her vehicle and parked it in the garage (basement level) the previous night. Police spoke to valet parking who said the basement level is designated for valet parking only. There is no suspect information at this time.

* * *

The property manager at 1100 Heritage Landing Dr. said someone drove through the gate and damaged it. The officer made a report on that as well and the manager said they paid to get it fixed. She said later someone else did the same thing and damaged the gate again. The manager said they have had to pay a second time to get the gate fixed. The manager had camera video of the suspect on the second incident to which that belongs to a resident's son. The manager said she will be sending a letter/bill to the residence for them to pay for the damage.

* * *

An officer responded to a counterfeiting/forgery incident by calling the victim at First Horizon Bank. The officer spoke to the victim over the phone who said that his rent check was stolen during a break-in recently from the office at his apartment complex where he pays rent. He said he assumes a report was already made for the break-in but he's not sure. Just recently, he found out that the check was then altered and cashed illegally at First Horizon and he has not checked with them on video yet. He said the check was re-written with the name "Leidy H Hortaclo" but the second letter in the last name could be a U and it is marked "For Cleaning". He said they forged his name but it's not very legible. There is no way to know if the name on the check is real at this time and he said he has never heard of that person.

* * *



An employee at 2143 Northpoint Blvd. said sometime during the night someone cut the catalytic converter off the company bus. He said they have no suspect information at this time.

* * *

A man on Mansion Circle said his motorcycle had been stolen. He did not have any suspect information. He also said the vehicle had heavy scratching on the left side along with two dents on the left side of the fuel tank. There is possibly not a headlight on the motorcycle. There is a Chattanooga Marathon sticker on the right side of the engine. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC.