Police Blotter: Prosthetic Leg Found Near S&S Auto Repair; Man So Drunk He Can't Find His Hotel

Business owners of S&S Auto Repair at 6210 Airpark Dr. called police to say they found a prosthetic leg lying on the ground on the edge of their property. They said that it appeared as though it had been there for a few days or weeks due to its condition, but that they had just noticed it. At this time there is no way to identify the owner. The leg will be turned into the CPD Property Division.

An employee at Avis Rental Group at 1705 Shepherd Road said he found a handgun in a grocery bag under the passenger seat of a returned rental vehicle. The employee was unaware of who rented the vehicle at the time of this report. The handgun, a Kimber 1911 .45cal, was turned into CPD Property for safekeeping.

A woman was at Chattanooga Billiards Company at 110 Jordan Dr. when someone went into her vehicle and removed items. CBC provided security footage that was unclear and unable to be used to identify the suspect, but provided a clear view of the tag of the suspect vehicle, as it was leaving the parking lot. The tag returned to a stolen VW. No other investigative leads or suspect information was available at that time.

A man on Emory Drive said his 2003 Honda motorcycle has been parked in his driveway because it is currently not running. He said this morning he went outside and found that someone had stolen the motorcycle out of his driveway. At this time no suspect information is available and nothing to process/no cameras. The motorcycle is a 2003, bright yellow Honda CBR600 with no tag. He said there were a lot of stickers all over the motorcycle and had Go Pro mounts on the handle bars. The motorcycle was entered into NCIC.

Police were called to 1301 Hickory Valley Road at Bargain Hunt where a man and woman were having a disorder. When police arrived they spoke to both who said they were in a disorder just before police arrived, but both have settled down and police were no longer needed.

While on patrol, an officer saw a black Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed south on Highway 153. This was confirmed by radar showing 82 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. At the traffic stop, the officer spoke to the driver who could not provide valid insurance and had a suspended driver's license from Tennessee. Approximately 106 grams of marijuana in baggies was found in the man's car. Another officer responded to the scene to assist and placed the marijuana in CPD property.

An anonymous person called police to say there was a BB gun lying next to the bike racks at W. Main Street and Long Street. Upon arrival, police found the BB gun on the street, however no one was around it. Police took possession of the BB gun and took it to property.

A woman on South Howell Avenue said an Apple watch ($500) and a laptop ($1,100) were taken from her car. No suspect information is available and the woman does not know what time the items were taken.

Two women on Fagan Street said a man had taken one of the women's money card and the other woman's phone. Police went to Central Avenue and spoke to the man who said he did not have a phone nor her card. Police explained to the woman that there was not enough evidence to take warrants out.

A woman on East Main Street said after leaving work she noticed her rear window was shattered. She said she had been at work for about seven hours when it could have occurred. Police saw a shattered rear window with a rock inside the vehicle. No suspect information is known at this time.

A woman on Bailey Avenue said she had parked her red Chevy sedan in the parking lot to the rear of the property. When she parked her vehicle it was undamaged. She said when she later came out to her car she saw a chunk of concrete on the front windshield and the front windshield was shattered. She believes the damage was done intentionally and estimated the cost of the damage at $500. The officer did see the concrete and damage to her car as described. The woman said she does not have any idea who would have committed this vandalism and was unable to provide any suspect description. There are cameras at the building with a view of the parking lot but the woman was unable to contact the building landlord to obtain those images. She said she would contact the building landlord during business hours to get the images. The woman was provided the report number for this incident to provide a suspect description at a later time if images are able to be retrieved.

An officer responded to a noise complaint on McCallie Avenue where an anonymous caller reported loud music from the frat house. Upon arrival, the officer heard some music coming from the rear of the address, and located several people on a back porch in the back alleyway. The officer spoke with a man who said he was one of the fraternity members who lived at the address. The officer explained the situation, and the man said he would keep the music down. He and his guests respectfully turned the music down and kept their party indoors.

A man on Sharp Street called police saying that people at this address were preventing him from sleeping. He told police there were parties before police arrived on the scene. The man lives at this address with multiple other people and police told him they could not kick out people that also live here or are welcomed guests of people that live here. Officers left the scene so the man could try and sleep.

An officer was called to the Pickle Barrel at 1012 Market St. where an anonymous caller reported a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer parked in a travel lane. The caller said the vehicle had been there for hours prior to calling police. Upon arrival the officer spoke with an employee of the Pickle Barrel bar who said the vehicle showed up around the time for Nightfall and had been parked there since, almost getting hit multiple times. The officer asked the employee to check with customers of the bar to see if the owner or driver was present to move the vehicle. He returned saying the owner or driver was not present. At that time the officer called for a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the road as it posed a traffic hazard. United Transport #2 arrived and towed the vehicle to their lot on Rossville Boulevard.

A woman on 6th Avenue was causing a disorder. She is well known to police for having on-going disorders with several neighbors. At this time she claimed that her neighbor was knocking/banging on her door. The woman claimed to be in fear, but did not see the neighbor "bang on the door", just knew it was her. Later the woman called back in, claiming that the neighbor was threatening to blow up her car and slash her tires. The woman admitted that the neighbor did not say her name, just "that b----", while speaking to a friend. Police spoke to the neighbor and her friend who said they had been sitting on the porch, talking in general, but had not made either of those threats, and were not speaking about, or to, the woman at any point in time. Police said the woman seems to invent disorders with most of her neighbors, with the above documentation.

Police were dispatched to 423 Market St. in response to an unconscious person. Before police arrived the man was awake and responsive. Police quickly found the party to be intoxicated. He said he was staying at a hotel downtown. The officer offered to give him a ride to his hotel. At first police took him to the Double Tree Hotel but found this was not his hotel. After the man found his room key officers found his hotel to be the Holiday Inn across the street. Police verified this was his hotel with the front desk and by checking the key with the room he claimed he was staying in with his permission. He was left at the hotel to go to his room.

