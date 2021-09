The City Council on Tuesday night voted 7-2 to proceed with a national search for a new police chief.

Police Chief Executive Research Forum will be paid $60,000.

Voting against were Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd.

Ms. Coonrod said, "We've got great leadership currently in our police department. This does not warrant a national search. We should look within our own house and elevate the people we do have."

Vice Chairman Ken Smith noted that local candidates can apply.