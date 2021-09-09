Police Blotter: Homeless Behind Lumber Company Make Beeline For Supplies; Woman Leaves Jail, Heads For Old Homeplace

An employee of Builder's First Source, 6006 Lee Hwy., told police that homeless people have cut the fence behind the business and stolen a lot of lumber He said this has gone on for some time and he has had the fence repaired before. He said he does not know when the fence was cut this time. He said a path has been worn where the homeless are coming in and getting the lumber. He said that the fire department was there the night before to put out a fire the homeless had going in the camp behind the business. He said there are no security cameras to that area of the business, but he will have them installed as soon as possible. He said there is no way the police can drive behind the building, or he would request a Watch List for the property.

* * *

A man at a business on Brainerd Road told police that morning a white male entered the property and destroyed the drink machine with a hammer. He said the man was bald and had tattoos on both arms. He said that he was not able to identify the man via the business's cameras. He said the man was driving a white Chevy or GMC truck with a lot of items in the bed of the truck. He does not know who this man is and has not seen him before.

* * *

A man on Valentine Circle asked police to meet him at the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. He told police that between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. someone came onto his property and stole his I-Phone X, which was lying in the driveway while he was working on his garage. He said, after not being able to locate the phone, he used the "Find my I-Phone" application, which showed the GPS location at the Walmart. He said he walked directly to the location shown via GPS and observed an Ecoatm phone kiosk (K-0256) and could hear the phone inside the machine. Police responded, located and retrieved the phone from the kiosk, which was handed over to the man. The I-Phone X phone was observed to be shattered on the front and back and taken out of its original case. The man said he did not wish to prosecute at this time, but may change his mind. Police contacted Ecoatm in an attempt to locate the suspect's identification. They will reach out to police when they are able to do so. Approximate value of the I-Phone X is $600. Ecoatm was able to identify the suspect and send the information over to police.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Dollar Tree, 3536 Cummings Hwy. Police spoke with two homeless men who were yelling at each other in the store. One of the men attempted to call his parents to pick him up, however they would not respond. He is a known homeless man who frequents the area with a white dog. It was suggested to the other man that he relocate to another area and he left on foot.

* * *

An employee at a realty company on Lee Highway told police that over a four-day period, 10 counterfeit checks cleared the company's bank account with First Horizon Bank, totaling $62.602.30 She said the first seven checks were payable to a Antarius M. Brown totaling $37,521.61 then one was payable to Khoebie H. Gray, one to Shauneka Miller and one to DeAnuizo Hayden. Those checks came to $25,080.69. She said the copies of the checks were not very legible. She said she found out when the Bank of America called to verify a check a suspect was trying to cash. She said that First Horizon has returned monies to the account. She said the checks were obviously counterfeit, but had the correct routing number and account number for the realty company.

* * *

A man on Citico Avenue came into the PSC lobby with copies of two counterfeit checks on his closed account with TVFCU. One check was for $750 and the other is in the amount of $700. He said the account was closed in October 2018, but he has received a collection letter asking for payment to cover these checks. He said he has never had printed checks for the account and does not know how these checks were created.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Broomsedge Trail told police she last saw her vehicle around 11 p.m. the night before, and it stayed parked there overnight. She said when she got back to the vehicle around 11 a.m. that morning she discovered that the passenger side door was partially open and so was the glovebox inside the vehicle. She said since the vehicle was entered without damage, the doors possibly didn’t lock by accident last night when she hit the lock button on the door. She said there are no cameras available there and this is an ongoing problem, but she has already requested to be placed on the Watch List.

* * *

The manager at Thrifty car rental, 1001 Airport Road, told police that around 10:40 a.m. she received an alert that a vehicle's GPS was disabled. She said the vehicle was dropped off on the lot last Friday. She said the vehicle was dropped off by an employee, but the keys were never brought inside to the desk. She said this vehicle was not under contract and she had no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman told police she was doing laundry in the laundromat, 4011 Brainerd Road, when a black male (skinny, black hair, black shirt) leaned over to her and asked her for money. She told him that she did not have any and that she was calling the police. She said the man then vacated the area and police could not locate him. Police told her to immediately contact police if he came back.

* * *

A man on 2nd Avenue told police that someone stole the tag off his vehicle. He said he is not sure when it occurred. The tag was entered into NCIC.

* * *

While an officer was making a purchase at the Mapco, 3637 Hixson Pike, the clerk handed him several IDs and credit cards. The officer was able to return three of the cards to the rightful owner, and will attempt to return the rest tomorrow. Whatever is left will be placed into CPD Property.

* * *

Police were requested for a disorder prevention on W. Abercrombie Circle while a woman and her landlord did a final walk through of the woman's apartment. Neither person became disorderly during the walk through. The landlord wanted the woman trespassed from the property, which police did.

* * *

Police were called to a dispute at an apartment on Douglas Street. Both people in the apartment do not get along. Management is deciding who to move out of the apartment. The woman in the apartment said the man threatens her verbally and she does not like it. She also said that the man brought four other men into the apartment with two boxes full of marijuana. Management will decide who to move out.

* * *

A woman on English Oaks Drive told police that someone scratched the driver's side of her vehicle overnight. She said the scratch goes from the driver's door to the rear quarter panel.

* * *

A disorder was reported at an apartment on Pembrook Lane. A woman told police that a man was inside destroying the apartment. She said she wanted the man removed from the property. Officers stepped inside the apartment and saw no damage. Officers called the woman and she said she wanted the man out of the apartment. Officers told her they could not kick him out since he said he lives there and she had no paperwork showing he did not. The woman was unable to provide any evidence of this as well. Later the same day the woman called back in on 9-1-1 saying the man had stolen items from her home and poured bleach all over the walls. She also said he had left the scene. When officers arrived, the man was there and no damage had been done to the apartment. The man had not stolen from the woman, he was only taking the items he paid for so he could move out. Officers informed the woman if she called in making false claims again she would be arrested for filing a false police report.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police that someone broke into the transformer box on the property. He said it would cost $12,000 to replace the transformer box. He said they were able to secure the box before leaving the scene.

* * *

A man at Comcast, 2030 E Polymer Dr., told police he came to work and had a brand new trolling motor sitting in his front seat before he left for his shipping runs. He said another employee noticed the motor and told him it was a nice motor. When he returned from his route, the motor was gone. He said he believes the man was possibly the one who took it, but he had no evidence. He gave police the man's name, but did not know any other information about him. There were no cameras and no evidence found to indicate who may have taken the motor.

* * *

Police were called to the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., about two men who were throwing knifes at a tree stump and the property wanted them checked on and told to leave. Police spoke to the two men, who were cleaning and throwing knifes at the stump. The two men put down their knifes and spoke with police. Both men were told they needed to leave because the owner of the property was not comfortable with them on the property and did not want them throwing knifes on his property. Both men packed their items and left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Beulah Avenue told police she found a large glass jar full of loose change and a fixed blade knife in her landscaping. She said she did not know where it came from. The jar of change and knife were turned into Property.

* * *

A man and woman were in a heated disorder on Cain Avenue. The man told police he just wanted the woman gone. The woman left the location to stay with a friend a few residences down the road.

* * *

A store clerk at the Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd., told police there were two individuals causing a disorder and they were refusing to leave. She said she wanted them trespassed from the property. Police made contact with the man and woman at the Hamilton Inn, 2717 Rossville Blvd. Police notified both that they were officially trespassed from the property and they could not return in the future.

* * *

A man on Center Street told police that someone busted out the passenger side window of his vehicle and took 27 cents from his ash tray. He said no other items were taken. No suspect(s) information was available.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police that everywhere he goes everyone is trying to kill him. He said that a bike ran into him, knocking him down and breaking his phone. He requested that police do a report about that incident; however, when police inspected the phone there was no damage.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Riverfront Parkway told police she last saw her vehicle around 9:30 p.m. the day before and it was left locked. She said when she got back to the vehicle around 7:40 a.m. that day, she discovered that the glovebox and console inside had been emptied out, but nothing was taken. She said there was no damage, so she's not sure how someone got into the vehicle. She advised that she spoke with the staff there and they are supposed to be checking for video, but she's not sure if they will find any.

* * *

A man on Boyce Street told police that Sunday between midnight and 8 a.m. Monday, someone tried to break into his 2021 Outlander. He said the driver's door appears to have been pried, as it is damaged at the bottom. He said the person did not gain entry to his vehicle.

* * *

A woman was reported rummaging through people's trash on Chickamauga Road. Upon arrival at the 300 block of Chickamauga Road, police found the woman, who appeared to be heavily sweating and to have cut herself as she made her way through some trash. Police contacted Medic 11, who arrived on scene and cleared her. Police told the woman to not be going through people's trash or belongings.

* * *

A woman on Hampshire Place told police that sometime overnight someone entered her unlocked 2015 Hyundai Sonata and stole her wallet from the center console. She said it held her debit card, which she was able to cancel.

* * *

A man at an apartment on Hickory Valley Road told police that sometime during the night someone broke into his unlocked 2013 Ford Mustang and stole his wallet and sunglasses. He said the way he found out was the maintenance man at the apartments found his wallet and returned it to him. He said his Social Security card and $20 cash were gone from his wallet.

* * *

A man on Parkway Circle called police and said he needed to add two more tools to his earlier report of items stolen, and remove the bolt cutters he had previously reported stolen, due to locating them in his home.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at a home on S. Moore Road. Police found a woman who was trespassing on the property. The homeowner said he came outside and found the woman sitting on his front porch. The woman said she used to live there years ago, before she got locked up. Police told her that she was not to return to the home. She left the area with no problems.