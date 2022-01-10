January 10, 2022
A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials updated the current coronavirus numbers on Monday, which had not been updated since Wednesday due to issues reported with ELR. It reported on Monday there have ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A woman on Austin Drive said someone backed into her house. Officers observed skid marks in the grass and damage to the side of the house. The woman said she was told by a neighbor the people across the street backed into her yard and slid into her house. She said she was going to talk to the people across the street about the situation without police.
A man on Wilcox ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials updated the current coronavirus numbers on Monday, which had not been updated since Wednesday due to issues reported with ELR. It reported on Monday there have been 118 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,589.
There are 79,739 new cases since the last report, as that total reaches 1,572,899 confirmed cases of coronavirus. ... (click for more)
Yesterday, Jan. 8, while leaving the UTC basketball game I was walking to the car when I noticed a 70+ year old man standing in pure disbelief and staring at a parking ticket. A parking ticket that was written on a Saturday at 4:20 p.m. This is 20 minutes after the UTC game started at 4 p.m. I talked to the man for 25 minutes. He is from Baltimore, he quickly said even a large city ... (click for more)
If you live in Alabama, the chance you’ll test positive for COVID are now greater than not. In the state of Alabama 54.59 percent of COVID-19 tests are now coming back positive. This week in Georgia the test positivity rate is 37.82 and in Tennessee it’s 36.78. In all three states these are record numbers, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as the virus ... (click for more)
Elaine Redman may have been a consistent contributor for the Toledo Rockets volleyball team in her first semester, but her heart was a few states south in Chattanooga. The former Baylor superstar decided to put her name in the transfer portal after the season, and in January she joined the UTC volleyball program.
“I kind of struggled being so far from home, and I was homesick ... (click for more)
The UT Lady Vols outscored Ole Miss 23-10 in the second quarter and win on to win by 10 points at Oxford on Sunday afternoon.
It was only the second loss of the season for the Rebels. Tennessee goes to 15-1.
Jordan Horston scored 20 points in the 68-58 win, while Alexus Dye added 15. Tess Darby had several key three-pointers to finish with 13.
Post player Shakira Austin ... (click for more)