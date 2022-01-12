Wamp Campaign Proposes Series of Debates And Joint Appearances With Matt Hullander And Sabrena Smedley

The Weston Wamp campaign on Wednesday called on fellow mayoral candidates Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley to agree to a series of debate and joint appearances between the qualifying deadline on Feb. 17 and the beginning of early voting on April 13.



“This is a historic election for county mayor, and it is only appropriate that the citizens in every part of the county have a chance to hear from the candidates on stage together,” said Nick Macco, chairman of the Wamp campaign.

“We believe there should be four true debates between qualifying and early voting. We also know many groups will want to host the candidates, and we hope that all candidates agree to be present when different groups request mayoral candidates to appear.”Mr. Macco, co-founder of Legacy Box, said the 2021 Chattanooga mayoral race provided the right model for voters. as Mayor Tim Kelly and Kim White appeared in three debates and dozens of joint appearances. He said neither candidate hesitated to appear when asked.“Mayor Tim Kelly and Kim White jumped at the opportunity to participate in multiple debates despite a brief run-off election,” said Mr. Macco. “With over three months until early voting begins for the May 3rd primary, there is ample time for numerous debates and forums across the county.”The election is the first time in 28 years that Hamilton County citizens can elect a mayor in an open-seat race. The three are running in the May 3 Republican primary.“Voters I speak with are curious about the role of County Mayor and eager to participate in the first contested Republican primary in our county’s history,” said Mr. Wamp, “I look forward to a series of respectful debates and forums with Sabrena and Matt focused on the future of our county.”