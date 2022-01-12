 Wednesday, January 12, 2022 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wamp Campaign Proposes Series of Debates And Joint Appearances With Matt Hullander And Sabrena Smedley

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

The Weston Wamp campaign on Wednesday called on fellow mayoral candidates Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley to agree to a series of debate and joint appearances between the qualifying deadline on Feb. 17 and the beginning of early voting on April 13.

“This is a historic election for county mayor, and it is only appropriate that the citizens in every part of the county have a chance to hear from the candidates on stage together,” said Nick Macco, chairman of the Wamp campaign.

“We believe there should be four true debates between qualifying and early voting. We also know many groups will want to host the candidates, and we hope that all candidates agree to be present when different groups request mayoral candidates to appear.”

Mr. Macco, co-founder of Legacy Box, said the 2021 Chattanooga mayoral race provided the right model for voters. as Mayor Tim Kelly and Kim White appeared in three debates and dozens of joint appearances. He said neither candidate hesitated to appear when asked.

“Mayor Tim Kelly and Kim White jumped at the opportunity to participate in multiple debates despite a brief run-off election,” said Mr. Macco. “With over three months until early voting begins for the May 3rd primary, there is ample time for numerous debates and forums across the county.”

The election is the first time in 28 years that Hamilton County citizens can elect a mayor in an open-seat race. The three are running in the May 3 Republican primary.

“Voters I speak with are curious about the role of County Mayor and eager to participate in the first contested Republican primary in our county’s history,” said Mr. Wamp, “I look forward to a series of respectful debates and forums with Sabrena and Matt focused on the future of our county.”


Police Blotter: Kindle Fire Tablet Thief Threatens To Mace Best Buy Manager: 2 Walmart Thieves Take Carts Full Of Toys

Snowstorm Likely To Take Southern Detour This Weekend After Burying Midwest

Cleveland Daily Banner Dropping Newspaper Carriers; Switching Publication Dates; Raising Rates


The general manager of Best Buy at 2288 Gunbarrel Road said two black females stole at least three Amazon Kindle Fire tablets from the store. He said when he attempted to stop them, one of the ... (click for more)

A substantial snowstorm is poised to unload hefty accumulations over parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week and early this weekend, and it won't stop there. AccuWeather forecasters warn ... (click for more)

The Cleveland Daily Banner will no longer have home delivery by carriers, but will mail the paper to subscribers, officials said. Also, the newspaper that dates to well before the Civil War ... (click for more)



Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

Cincinnati Reds announced on Tueday that Jose Moreno will manage the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2022 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be returning pitching coach Rob Wooten, hitting coach Eric Richardson, and game planning / catching coach Nate Irving. This season will be Jose Moreno’s third season in the Reds organization and first in Chattanooga. Last season ... (click for more)

National Football Foundation/College Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2022 Honorees

The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during "Championship Drive Presented by Capital One" on ESPN. 2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS PLAYERS: LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99) Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98) Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08) ... (click for more)


