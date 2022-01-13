 Thursday, January 13, 2022 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARWOOD, KANDI LEE 
1611 CLAUDE MAPLES CIR SEVIERVILLE, 37876 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BALES, ALLEN LABRON 
2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

BELL, KRISTINA RENEE 
3003 ADDISON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061523 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE 
717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY 
DOES NOT KNOW IT SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON 
1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON 
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL 
111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

COLLIER, LISA DIANE 
3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON 
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
HARASSMENT

DAIGLE, JEFFERY SEBASTION 
305 CASSLE LN HIXSON, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, JEFFREY WILLIAM 
6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

ELLIS, AMY CAROL 
60 THELMA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA CO GA

FLEMISTER, TREASURE S 
2701 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH 
3276 BLACKHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOP FTA (FRUDLENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD)

GOINS, DONALD WAYNE 
1503 ROBERTS AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
UNFAIR OR DECEPTIVE ACTS

HARCROW, ADAM 
4103 DAYTON BLVD APT D61 RED BANK, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37304 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN 
512 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE 
474 MCDONALD DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUFFAR, JOHN W 
231 CORRINA CIR GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JACKSON, DERRICK E 
3153 TONIA DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW 
5371 HILLVIEW DR/HOMELESS OXFORD, 30054 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOO

JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE 
3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, FRANCISCO SAULO 
1818 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND 
570 GOUT ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN 
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 8 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

MAYS, LANCE ALAN 
16211 BRISTOL POINTE DRIVE DELRAY BEACH, 33446 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EXTORTION
EXTORTION
EXTORTION
ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (ATTEMPTED)
FORGERY
OTHER OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC WELFARE (GENERAL)

MCDONALD, TERRY 
803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKINNEY, STEPHEN JACOB 
232 CANNON RD LYERLY, 30730 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN 
5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLER, SEAN KRISTEN 
3507 LOWER GORDON SPRINGS RPAD ROCK FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE 
2214 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS 
1531 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT 
1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022770 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OWENS, MAEGHAN DANIELLE 
1020 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

PARSONS, JOHNNIE MARIA 
904 ARLINGTON APT#C CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW 
4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF STOLEN PROPERTY

PIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN 
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REESE, TIMOTHY PATRICK 
974 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE 
2721 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROLLINS, MICHAEL DAVID 
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL 
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHARP, ELLEN A 
1384 MEADOWWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHARPE, JACOB KENDALL 
214 MEADOWWOOD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE 
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRUGS SCH I-VII VIOLATIONS
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SPATES, AVA ROSE 
2475 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPENCER, KATIE JOYCE 
922 HOGAN ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, KENNETH DEAN 
3705 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

TWITTY, REGINALD 
3005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063932 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALLING, KAYLA 
1510 KARWILL LN APT B EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH

WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY 
10335 WALDEN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WEBB, BILLY HAROLD 
635 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITE, BRADLEY CORDELL 
141 HIRAM GREEN LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING

WILSON, SHANNA 
9221 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants To Know If He Can Bring Pellet Gun Into Library; Man Thinks He Sees AR15 Rifle In Suspicious Car

An employee of the Chattanooga Public Library at 5705 Marlin Road said an Hispanic male came into the library and told her that he had a pellet gun in a trash bag and asked if it was okay that he be inside with it. The woman said she promptly told the man no and asked him to leave. The man complied but left some of his belongings at the library. The officer spoke with and identified ... (click for more)

Rock City Lodge #22 Endorses Judge Sherry Paty

The membership of Fraternal Order of Police Rock City Lodge #22 have voted to endorse Judge Sherry Paty for Chattanooga City Court Judge. "Rock City Lodge #22 has endorsed Judge Paty in the past and our support for her continues," officials said. "Judge Paty continues to be fair to the people of Chattanooga and her support of law enforcement does not go unnoticed. The membership ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga Bar Association Judicial Poll Should Only Be 1 Factor In Citizen's Vote

As one of nearly 700 attorneys in the Chattanooga Bar Association (CBA) who either did not take the time to vote or was inadvertently not attentive enough to exercise my right and "privilege" to praise or take anonymous cheap shots at judges I am a little reluctant to comment on said process ---- but I will. In the four adjoining counties of Hamilton, Rhea, Bradley, and Marion there ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: “I’m Not My Father”

Chris Butler, a talented writer for The Tennessee Star, tried to draw Weston Wamp into a messy spot the other day when Weston, the son of Zach, was asked if he would publicly denounce a letter his dad signed in support of an investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chris should have known better; Weston’s smarter than a fox. Weston is one of three good candidates in hopes of ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Shooters Go Cold In 70-59 Loss At Western Carolina

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped after a cold shooting night led to a 70-59 loss on the road at Western Carolina inside the Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, N.C., during Southern Conference action. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 13-4 overall and 3-1 in the league. WCU improved its season mark to 8-9 overall and an even 2-2 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Big Recruit; Lady Vols On The Rise In Polls

What’s going on lately with Tennessee athletics and some thoughts about what’s happening: Vols get defensive: During his first few seasons at Tennessee, Vols basketball coach Rick Barnes showed video of South Carolina playing defense to his players and told them “This is what it takes to win.” Barnes shared the story after the Vols did a good impression of Carolina in ... (click for more)


