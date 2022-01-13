Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARWOOD, KANDI LEE

1611 CLAUDE MAPLES CIR SEVIERVILLE, 37876

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BALES, ALLEN LABRON

2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL SIMULATION



BELL, KRISTINA RENEE

3003 ADDISON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061523

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

DOES NOT KNOW IT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON

1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL

111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



COLLIER, LISA DIANE

3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA



CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON

1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM

HARASSMENT



DAIGLE, JEFFERY SEBASTION

305 CASSLE LN HIXSON, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, JEFFREY WILLIAM

6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



ELLIS, AMY CAROL

60 THELMA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA CO GA



FLEMISTER, TREASURE S

2701 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH

3276 BLACKHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VOP FTA (FRUDLENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD)



GOINS, DONALD WAYNE

1503 ROBERTS AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT

UNFAIR OR DECEPTIVE ACTS



HARCROW, ADAM

4103 DAYTON BLVD APT D61 RED BANK,

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37304

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN

512 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE

474 MCDONALD DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUFFAR, JOHN W231 CORRINA CIR GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJACKSON, DERRICK E3153 TONIA DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW5371 HILLVIEW DR/HOMELESS OXFORD, 30054Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOOJOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ, FRANCISCO SAULO1818 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDERAGE DRINKINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONMAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND570 GOUT ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 8 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEMAYS, LANCE ALAN16211 BRISTOL POINTE DRIVE DELRAY BEACH, 33446Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEXTORTIONEXTORTIONEXTORTIONROBBERYTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (ATTEMPTED)FORGERYOTHER OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC WELFARE (GENERAL)MCDONALD, TERRY803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKINNEY, STEPHEN JACOB232 CANNON RD LYERLY, 30730Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMILLER, SEAN KRISTEN3507 LOWER GORDON SPRINGS RPAD ROCK FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMOORE, CHANELL NICOLE2214 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS1531 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEORR, MICHAEL LAMONT1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022770Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOWENS, MAEGHAN DANIELLE1020 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTPARSONS, JOHNNIE MARIA904 ARLINGTON APT#C CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREPAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF STOLEN PROPERTYPIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREESE, TIMOTHY PATRICK974 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE2721 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROLLINS, MICHAEL DAVID9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHARP, ELLEN A1384 MEADOWWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHARPE, JACOB KENDALL214 MEADOWWOOD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRUGS SCH I-VII VIOLATIONSFAILURE TO APPEARSPATES, AVA ROSE2475 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYSPENCER, KATIE JOYCE922 HOGAN ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, KENNETH DEAN3705 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUTWITTY, REGINALD3005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063932Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALLING, KAYLA1510 KARWILL LN APT B EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHWARD, REBECCA ASHLEY10335 WALDEN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBB, BILLY HAROLD635 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHITE, BRADLEY CORDELL141 HIRAM GREEN LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGWILSON, SHANNA9221 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA