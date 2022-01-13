Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARWOOD, KANDI LEE
1611 CLAUDE MAPLES CIR SEVIERVILLE, 37876
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BALES, ALLEN LABRON
2611 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
BELL, KRISTINA RENEE
3003 ADDISON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061523
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE
717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
DOES NOT KNOW IT SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
BREWER, TERRANCE LEBRON
1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CLARK, KALEB MICHAEL
111 GROSS DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COLLIER, LISA DIANE
3933 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT O
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA
CROWDER, TREMAINE DEWON
1100 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111553
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VANDALISM
HARASSMENT
DAIGLE, JEFFERY SEBASTION
305 CASSLE LN HIXSON, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, JEFFREY WILLIAM
6735 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
ELLIS, AMY CAROL
60 THELMA STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE OUT OF CATOOSA CO GA
FLEMISTER, TREASURE S
2701 RIDGE CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
GASTON, BRANDI LEIGH
3276 BLACKHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VOP FTA (FRUDLENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD)
GOINS, DONALD WAYNE
1503 ROBERTS AVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OFFICIAL MISCONDUCT
UNFAIR OR DECEPTIVE ACTS
HARCROW, ADAM
4103 DAYTON BLVD APT D61 RED BANK,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDEN, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37304
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HONEYCUTT, MICHELLE DEANN
512 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOWLAND, MIRANDA DANIELLE
474 MCDONALD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF HEROIN
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUFFAR, JOHN W
231 CORRINA CIR GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JACKSON, DERRICK E
3153 TONIA DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACKSON, VERNON ANDREW
5371 HILLVIEW DR/HOMELESS OXFORD, 30054
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE CATOO
JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE
3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, FRANCISCO SAULO
1818 FARRIS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND
570 GOUT ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN
7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 8 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
MAYS, LANCE ALAN
16211 BRISTOL POINTE DRIVE DELRAY BEACH, 33446
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EXTORTION
EXTORTION
EXTORTION
ROBBERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000 (ATTEMPTED)
FORGERY
OTHER OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC WELFARE (GENERAL)
MCDONALD, TERRY
803 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKINNEY, STEPHEN JACOB
232 CANNON RD LYERLY, 30730
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN
5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLER, SEAN KRISTEN
3507 LOWER GORDON SPRINGS RPAD ROCK FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE
2214 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEGRON, VICTOR ALOYIUS
1531 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ORR, MICHAEL LAMONT
1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022770
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OWENS, MAEGHAN DANIELLE
1020 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
PARSONS, JOHNNIE MARIA
904 ARLINGTON APT#C CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW
4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF STOLEN PROPERTY
PIERCE, LEBRON RASHAUN
2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REESE, TIMOTHY PATRICK
974 E VALLEY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE
2721 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROLLINS, MICHAEL DAVID
9221 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHARP, ELLEN A
1384 MEADOWWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHARPE, JACOB KENDALL
214 MEADOWWOOD CIR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHIFFLETT, RAVEN NICOLE
1644 PARTRIDGE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRUGS SCH I-VII VIOLATIONS
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SPATES, AVA ROSE
2475 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPENCER, KATIE JOYCE
922 HOGAN ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, KENNETH DEAN
3705 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
TWITTY, REGINALD
3005 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063932
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALLING, KAYLA
1510 KARWILL LN APT B EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH
WARD, REBECCA ASHLEY
10335 WALDEN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WEBB, BILLY HAROLD
635 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE, BRADLEY CORDELL
141 HIRAM GREEN LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
WILSON, SHANNA
9221 BIRCHWOOD PK HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA