2 Men Trapped Under 15 Feet Of Dirt At Knoxville Construction Site; 1 Is Freed; Both In Serious Condition

Two men were trapped under 15 feet of dirt in a trench in Knoxville on Thursday shortly after noon. it was expected to take several hours to rescue them. By 5 p.m., one of the men had been freed. Both were in serious condition.

Over 70 responders were at the scene on E. Beaver Creek Driver.

The two Hispanic men were part of a crew digging to lay utility pipes when there was a dirt collapse.

Crews were able to see one man's hand move and to speak to him.

Responders using VAC trucks to vaccum dirt were hopeful that the men might be reached by 4 p.m.

instead of the early projection of eight hours.

The incident was a reminder of when worker Darby Patrick was buried under six feet of dirt at a construction site on Highway 58 in December of 1999.

Trustee Bill Hullander said Mr. Patrick's son was closely following the current rescue.