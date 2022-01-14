Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BELL, PHILLIP DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BELLOMY, SHANE MICHAEL
9137 TYSON DR HARRISON, 373413967
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BRISTER, JEREMY JAMAL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112023
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURG)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO ORDER PROT)
BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE
1037 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121646
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL
269 WATER ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
2371 HWY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, KEANDRE D
3005 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046318
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE
DOSTER, STUART CLANCY
1814 KNICKERBOCKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052216
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOOCH, JENNIFER S
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072614
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
GOOD, JEREMY
9127 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GUYEAR, JACOB L
119 PARKS RD MONTEAGLE, 37356
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HIXSON, ALICIA ANN
1207 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)
HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR
4004 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KEEL, SAVANNA J
5030 SIGNAL MILL LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KENNEDY, ZACHARY L
2025 OLD GREEN BRIAR HWY GREEN BRIAR, 37073
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ, LANA MARIE
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE
4011 BURLICK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARASSMENT
PARIS, RONALD EDWARD
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, KIANA LANAE
8622 TRADEWIND CIRCLE APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 374121837
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SHAGENA, MATHEW CHRISTOPHER
7356 LEE HIGHWAY LOT 39 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHVED, PAVEL I
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIPE, JOHN RICHARD
7130 CONDRA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND
1304 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
SRYOCK, DYLAN ANDREW
4099 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073717
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
TANKERSLEY, BAILEY LAYNE
538 CORVETTE DR CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE
2742 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
YOUNG, COSHA A
3015 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, MALIK TRAYVON
3208 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION