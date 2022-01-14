 Friday, January 14, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, January 14, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, PHILLIP DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BELLOMY, SHANE MICHAEL 
9137 TYSON DR HARRISON, 373413967 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BRISTER, JEREMY JAMAL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112023 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURG)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO ORDER PROT)

BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE 
1037 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121646 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE 
1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL 
269 WATER ST Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN 
2371 HWY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, KEANDRE D 
3005 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046318 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
LEAVING THE SCENE

DOSTER, STUART CLANCY 
1814 KNICKERBOCKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052216 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GOOCH, JENNIFER S 
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072614 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

GOOD, JEREMY 
9127 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GUYEAR, JACOB L 
119 PARKS RD MONTEAGLE, 37356 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HIXSON, ALICIA ANN 
1207 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)

HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR 
4004 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL 
17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KEEL, SAVANNA J 
5030 SIGNAL MILL LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KENNEDY, ZACHARY L 
2025 OLD GREEN BRIAR HWY GREEN BRIAR, 37073 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, LANA MARIE 
4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

MELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE 
4011 BURLICK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARASSMENT

PARIS, RONALD EDWARD 
4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, KIANA LANAE 
8622 TRADEWIND CIRCLE APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 374121837 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SHAGENA, MATHEW CHRISTOPHER 
7356 LEE HIGHWAY LOT 39 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHVED, PAVEL I 
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIPE, JOHN RICHARD 
7130 CONDRA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND 
1304 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

SRYOCK, DYLAN ANDREW 
4099 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073717 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

TANKERSLEY, BAILEY LAYNE 
538 CORVETTE DR CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
INDECENT EXPOSURE

TINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE 
2742 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

YOUNG, COSHA A 
3015 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, MALIK TRAYVON 
3208 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION


