Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, PHILLIP DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



BELLOMY, SHANE MICHAEL

9137 TYSON DR HARRISON, 373413967

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BRISTER, JEREMY JAMALHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112023Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURG)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT DOM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO ORDER PROT)BURNETTE, DAVID WAYNE1037 GREENSLAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374121646Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE1011 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111552Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCALLOWAY, DEONTE TERRELL269 WATER ST Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN2371 HWY 411 N ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDAVIS, KEANDRE D3005 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046318Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeLEAVING THE SCENEDOSTER, STUART CLANCY1814 KNICKERBOCKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052216Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTGOOCH, JENNIFER S4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072614Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREGOOD, JEREMY9127 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTGUYEAR, JACOB L119 PARKS RD MONTEAGLE, 37356Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHIXSON, ALICIA ANN1207 HELENA DR HIXSON, 373433906Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONT SUB)HUBBARD, ERIC BLAIR4004 MAYFAIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWJOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKEEL, SAVANNA J5030 SIGNAL MILL LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKENNEDY, ZACHARY L2025 OLD GREEN BRIAR HWY GREEN BRIAR, 37073Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOPEZ, LANA MARIE4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTUREMELVIN, BRANDY LEESHAE4011 BURLICK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)THEFT OF PROPERTYHARASSMENTPARIS, RONALD EDWARD4008 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERS, KIANA LANAE8622 TRADEWIND CIRCLE APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 374121837Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESHAGENA, MATHEW CHRISTOPHER7356 LEE HIGHWAY LOT 39 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSHVED, PAVEL I8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIPE, JOHN RICHARD7130 CONDRA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, CEDRIC DEMOND1304 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)SRYOCK, DYLAN ANDREW4099 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073717Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETANKERSLEY, BAILEY LAYNE538 CORVETTE DR CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSURETINKER, DOUGLAS WAYNE2742 DERBY DOWNS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFYOUNG, COSHA A3015 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNG, MALIK TRAYVON3208 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION