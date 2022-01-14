 Friday, January 14, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Motorists Flood Courthouse With Registration Applications On Day After Hated Emissions Requirement Is Lifted; Knowles Urges Online Use

Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday was the first day a vehicle registration or title application can be processed without an emissions test and the County Clerk’s office was flooded with applicants who may have waited for this day.

 

County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “The customer traffic at the County Clerk offices indicates that many motorists have been waiting for the State Air Pollution program to end.

We had a line at both locations before we opened this morning, and by one o’clock 1,271 applications were received online with 10 new online applications arriving at the rate of every two minutes.

 

"Our goal is to deliver Internet and mail orders to postal authorities each day. I encourage motorists to skip the line and consider renewing online if their tag has not been expired more than 90 days.”

 

Clerk Knowles concluded, “I offer my apology for the increased wait times, thank my hard working dedicated staff, and will appreciate the public’s patience during this time.”


January 14, 2022

Rush Is Certified For Race Against Sandra Donaghy for Criminal Court Judge, 10th Judicial District

Attorney Paul Donald Rush, of McMinn County has been certified to run for Criminal Court judge in the 10th Judicial District. He served as a prosecutor for 11 years and as a public defender for five years. The incumbent, Sandra Donaghy, is seeking re-election. The district includes Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk Counties. Michael Jenne has qualified to run for Circuit

Several Contested County Commission Races Shaping Up In Bradley County

Several contested County Commission races are shaping up in Bradley County. Those unopposed thus far include Mike Hughes in District 1, Seat A, Blake Milan in District 3, Seat A, Bobby Goins in District 5, Seat A, Cindy Slater in District 5, Seat B, Tim Mason in District 6, Seat A, and Bill Winters in District 7, Seat A. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17. County Commission

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious "check engine light" came on or risk driving on an expired tag

School Funding, Vouchers And The ASD

It is back to work for state legislators. The first week of the legislature has been very busy. While criticizing politicians is a national activity and a form of amusement for many, the truth is that most of these folks are good people, working hard, and trying to do the right thing for our state. It is always the good, bad, and ugly in any political system. The Tennessee Constitution

Dan Fleser: Horston Doing A Little Bit Of Everything For Lady Vols

Jordan Horston had so many statistics to relish, so many. The Tennessee guard scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 65-51 women's basketball victory at Vanderbilt Thursday night, recording her eighth double-double of the season and third in a row. She also dished out five assists and had four blocks, three more than 6-foot-6 teammate Tamari Key, who most nights blocks

Horston Leads Lady Vols Past Vanderbilt, 65-51

Jordan Horston had her third double-double in a row to lead the Lady Vols past Vanderbilt, 65-51, on Thursday night in Nashville. She scored 16 points to go with 13 rebounds. Rae Burrell added 11 points and Tamari Key had 10. Tennessee led by as many as 25 points, but the Commodores kept up their swarming defense the whole game. The taller Lady Vols disrupted the Vanderbilt


