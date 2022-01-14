Motorists Flood Courthouse With Registration Applications On Day After Hated Emissions Requirement Is Lifted; Knowles Urges Online Use

Friday was the first day a vehicle registration or title application can be processed without an emissions test and the County Clerk’s office was flooded with applicants who may have waited for this day.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “The customer traffic at the County Clerk offices indicates that many motorists have been waiting for the State Air Pollution program to end. We had a line at both locations before we opened this morning, and by one o’clock 1,271 applications were received online with 10 new online applications arriving at the rate of every two minutes.

"Our goal is to deliver Internet and mail orders to postal authorities each day. I encourage motorists to skip the line and consider renewing online if their tag has not been expired more than 90 days.”

Clerk Knowles concluded, “I offer my apology for the increased wait times, thank my hard working dedicated staff, and will appreciate the public’s patience during this time.”