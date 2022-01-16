 Sunday, January 16, 2022 34.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Snow Mainly Bypasses Chattanooga Except For Higher Elevations; Some Other Sections Of Tennessee Get Plenty

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Up to a half inch of snow was in the forecast for Chattanooga later on Sunday as temperatures slowly begin to drop near the freezing mark.

Nashville, just recovering from a big snowfall, woke up to a blanket of snow and was expected to get 2-3 inches.

Areas such as Crossville and Jamestown were looking for seven inches or more.

There is also a chance of snow in Chattanooga on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as a chilly winter continues. 

Here is the latest Chattanooga forecast:

Today
Rain and snow before 4pm, then snow likely between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm.
High near 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow between 7pm and 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
M.L.King Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

 


January 16, 2022

PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area

January 16, 2022

Group To Rally In Support Of Bill That Shortens Time For Parole Eligibility In Murder Cases

January 16, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A group said it will rally on Monday at noon in front of the Chattanooga City Courts Building, 600 Market St., to speak out in support of life sentence reform by the Tennessee legislature this ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAISDEN, DESTANY MICHELLE 2656 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY ... (click for more)



PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area

Group To Rally In Support Of Bill That Shortens Time For Parole Eligibility In Murder Cases

A group said it will rally on Monday at noon in front of the Chattanooga City Courts Building, 600 Market St., to speak out in support of life sentence reform by the Tennessee legislature this session. The bill at issue, HB1532, is sponsored by Rep. Dan Howell, and passed overwhelmingly in the Senate last spring with sponsorship from Senator Janice Bowling. Supporters of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hallelujah - Tennessee’s Vehicle Emissions Testing Program Is Ending

Thank you to all of our representatives for seeing this through. There are many citizens within Hamilton County that have had enough financial hardships in their lives without having to deal with this nonsense. Many had to park a perfectly operating vehicle from a functional standpoint simply because the notorious “check engine light” came on or risk driving on an expired tag ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS * -- Every box of raisins is a tragic tale of grapes that could have been wine. * -- Someone posted that they had just made synonym buns. I replied "you mean just like the ones that grammar used to make?" I am now blocked. * -- Dear paranoid people who check behind their shower curtains for murderers ... if you do find one, what's your plan? * -- ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Take Blowout Win Over Kentucky, 84,-58

The Tennessee Lady Vols got balanced scoring on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville as they took a blowout victory over Kentucky. The Lady Vols led by as many as 31 points and finished ahead 84-58. Rae Burrell and Tess Darby connected on multiple rainbow threes and Keyen Green was tough under the basket after Tamari Key went out late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury ... (click for more)

Mocs Take Close Home Win Over Furman, 71-69

Malachi Smith knocked down a pair of go-ahead free throws with 7.6 seconds left and secured the game-winning defensive stop on the other end to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 71-69 win over Southern Conference leader Furman inside a raucous 'Gold Rush' McKenzie Arena on Saturday afternoon. Following the win, Chattanooga moves into first place ... (click for more)


