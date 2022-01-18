Hamilton County Has 14 More COVID Deaths, Including 13 That Were Not Previously Reported; 479 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 479 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 80,480.

There were 14 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, since the last update on Friday, for a total of 936.

The Hamilton County Health Department said that 13 of the 14 individuals were added to Tuesday’s numbers as a result of the review of death certificates by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

It is reported the deaths were nine men and five women; nine white, three black, one other race and one race not determined; one age 31-40, one age 51-60, three age 61-70, two age 71-80, and seven age 81 or older.

It was made clear if any of the 14 deaths are older cases.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 239 in Hamilton County, down from 256 on Friday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 110 Hamilton County inpatients and 39 patients are in ICU, down from 51 on Friday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 73,441, which is 91 percent. There are 6,103 active cases, compared to 6,758 on Friday.