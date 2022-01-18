 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 39.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 14 More COVID Deaths, Including 13 That Were Not Previously Reported; 479 New Cases

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 479 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 80,480. 

There were 14 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, since the last update on Friday, for a total of 936.

The Hamilton County Health Department said that 13 of the 14 individuals were added to Tuesday’s numbers as a result of the review of death certificates by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

It is reported the deaths were nine men and five women; nine white, three black, one other race and one race not determined; one age 31-40, one age 51-60, three age 61-70, two age 71-80, and seven age 81 or older. 

It was made clear if any of the 14 deaths are older cases.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 239 in Hamilton County, down from 256 on Friday. Nine more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 110 Hamilton County inpatients and 39 patients are in ICU, down from 51 on Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 73,441, which is 91 percent. There are 6,103 active cases, compared to 6,758 on Friday.


Red Bank Citizens Concerned About Stormwater, Wastewater Issues

Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 10,841 New Cases

Ooltewah Man Charged With Attack On Female Uber Driver


Red Bank Citizens Concerned About Stormwater, Wastewater Issues

A number of Red Bank citizens came to the commission meeting Tuesday night looking for help with stormwater and wastewater conditions in the city. They are concerned about flooding and stormwater runoff issues that they said have not been addressed. The speakers blamed a lack of communication from the city’s representative to the Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) for ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths, 10,841 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,833. There are 10,841 new cases reported on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,679,773 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 99,808, which is an increase of 272 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Use Emission Testing Sites As Vaccination Site

Here's a no-brainer! Now that the emissions testing sites are closed... thank goodness... open these empty eyesore shells for something really useful like testing sites and vaccination bays. Genius. This would eliminate long lines everywhere. They are (somewhat) conveniently located and have several bays. At least these over-worked health care workers would be out of the elements, ... (click for more)

Thank You For Supporting The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund

Dear Residents of Signal Mountain, On behalf of the 44 police and fire officers and their families of the town of Signal Mountain, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to the 2021 S. M. Robertson Police & Fire Christmas Fund. The fund was started over 50 years ago and we continue to see the generosity of the citizens of our community. Even ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Takes Hard-Fought, 68-60, Victory At Vanderbilt

Tennessee took a hard-fought, 68-60, win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday night. The Commodores tied it at 60 all on a Scottie Pippen Jr. three with just over a minute left. But Uros Plavsic got a putback basket and freshman Zakia Zeigler stole an inbounds pass to push the Vols back in the driver's seat. Tennessee led by just a point at halftime at 33-32. It would have ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Huntley-Hatfield Was 1 Positive From Thrashing At Kentucky

Rick Barnes picked an unusual time and place for a scavenger hunt. Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach was combing through the wreckage of Saturday’s 107-79 loss at Kentucky in search of something, anything, to salvage as being positive. Judging by one comment, Barnes wasn’t even sure what he was looking for. “We are going to find out about a lot of different things,” he ... (click for more)


