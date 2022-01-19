 Wednesday, January 19, 2022 57.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Austin Garrett Gets Endorsement Of Several Area Sheriffs

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

  • Sheriff Cross

  • Sheriff Sisk

  • Sheriff Wilson


Several area sheriffs have announced their support for Austin Garrett for Hamilton County sheriff.

The current chief deputy sheriff is the only candidate thus far.

He announced the endorsement of three sheriffs representing Catoosa County, Dade County, and Walker County, Ga., as well as Jackson County, Ala.

The endorsements come from Sheriff Gary Sisk of Catoosa, Sheriff Ray Cross of Dade, Sheriff Steve Wilson of Walker and Sheriff Chuck Phillips of Jackson County 

Each Sheriff submitted an endorsement letter to Mr. Garrett.

Sheriff Sisk said, “In my opinion, Austin Garrett, is an excellent candidate for Sheriff of Hamilton County, Tennessee, and I would be honored to work with him in the future serving our respective communities.”

Sheriff Cross said, “If I had the opportunity to vote in Hamilton County, I would not hesitate for an instant in casting my ballot for Austin Garrett. I encourage all Hamilton County voters to do the same.”

Sheriff Wilson said, “Chief Garrett is a leader with proven results. I encourage the fine citizens of Hamilton County to vote for Austin Garrett in 2022.”

Prior to joining the Sheriff's Office, he served 25 years with the Chattanooga Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant.

Sheriff Phillips said, “This is what it takes to be sheriff - leading by example. Respecting and trusting your co-workers and superiors. Loyalty to not only the cause, but also the team that surrounds you. Commitment, energy, and willingness to go the extra mile. Austin exemplifies all these traits and more.”

Sheriff Phillips began his tenure as Sheriff of Jackson County in 2011. Starting his career in law enforcement in 1988, Sheriff Phillips served alongside Austin Garrett’s father, who deputies called “Cowboy”, a 20-year veteran of the office at the time.   

Sheriff Phillips went on to state, “His achievements during his career speak for themselves, but knowing him as I do, I know they were earned and not given.”

Austin Garrett stated, “I am humbled to receive the endorsement and support of these fine men. Sheriff Phillips knew my father for many years and has been a friend and mentor since I first began my law enforcement career at the Chattanooga Police Department. Thank you Sheriff Phillips, Sheriff Wilson, Sheriff Sisk, and Sheriff Cross for your support and leadership.”


