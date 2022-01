Waldens Ridge Emergency Services is conducting a ground search at 995 Falling Water Trail for two missing teenage trail runners, officials said Wednesday night.

They are described as a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old who are lost due to loss of daylight.

The runners have no flashlights or cell phones.

They were last seen on the trails at 4:35 p.m.

First Responders are walking the trails now to find the two trail runners.