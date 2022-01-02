Ladarius Howard, 27, Shot And Killed On Wilcox Boulevard On Saturday

Ladarius Howard, 27, was shot and killed on Wilcox Boulevard late Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 5:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2200 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers were informed by dispatch that a person had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. They then secured the scene.
Officers responded to the hospital, located and confirmed that a man was there suffering from a life- threatening gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle near the above location when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and began firing, striking the victim.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.