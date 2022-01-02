 Sunday, January 2, 2022 46.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Ladarius Howard, 27, Shot And Killed On Wilcox Boulevard On Saturday

Sunday, January 2, 2022

Ladarius Howard, 27, was shot and killed on Wilcox Boulevard late Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 5:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2200 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot. 
 
Upon arrival, officers were informed by dispatch that a person had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. They then secured the scene. 
 
 Officers responded to the hospital, located and confirmed that a man was there suffering from a life- threatening gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries. 
 
 Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle near the above location when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and began firing, striking the victim. 
 
 Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BOWMAN, JUDITH FAYE GLENDALE AVE OOLTEWAH, Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DISORDERLY CONDUCT BROGDON, KEVIN LEON 1504 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RECKLESS DRIVING CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA 807 MERRIMAC CIRCLE

Police Blotter: Couple Has Expensive Catalytic Converter Cut Off A 2nd Time; Men Kicked Out Of Alan Gold's For Projectile Vomiting

A man on Kirby Avenue told police his wife came home in their Honda Element. The next morning his wife attempted to leave, only to hear an extremely loud sound coming from their vehicle. The man was able to hear the loud sound from inside their residence and immediately knew the catalytic converter had been stolen. He said this is the second time they have experienced this type

Opinion

Hope For The New Year

I am not a preacher and have no theological background or training. I am a Christian broadcaster spending nearly 55 years behind the microphone. (Some say a dinosaur at that). I've enjoyed this Christmas season especially, seeing longtime friends and making new ones. I enjoyed all the beautiful Christmas music, even Luther's singing dogs. Yes, I over-indulged on good food but I

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS * -- Stand for the flag, kneel for the cross. * -- Doing what you like is freedom, liking what you do is happiness. * -- Don't let what you can't do keep you from doing what you can do. * -- If you think you can do a thing or think you can't do a thing, you're right. * -- When the Power of Love conquers the Love of Power, the world will see peace.

Sports

Four Mocs Advance to Day 2 Of Southern Scuffle

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Fabian Gutierrez led a group of four Mocs who advanced to day two of the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear. Gutierrez posted three wins, including two pins, at 125 and will compete in the semifinals at 1 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, Jan. 2. As a team, Chattanooga is 10th overall with 34 points. Missouri has a 22-point

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night's Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn't one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win


