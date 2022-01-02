Ladarius Howard, 27, Shot And Killed On Wilcox Boulevard On Saturday

Ladarius Howard, 27, was shot and killed on Wilcox Boulevard late Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 5:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2200 block of Wilcox Boulevard on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers were informed by dispatch that a person had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. They then secured the scene.

Officers responded to the hospital, located and confirmed that a man was there suffering from a life- threatening gunshot wound. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was sitting in a vehicle near the above location when an unknown suspect approached the vehicle and began firing, striking the victim.