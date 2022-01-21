Teen Charged With Kidnapping Pregnant Woman, Pointing Gun At Her Stomach

Police responded to a kidnapping call where they were told by the pregnant victim that her ex-boyfriend Shylo Billings, 18, had hit her with a gun. She said he was holding her against her will. Police said that when police knocked on the door, Billings opened it, saw it was the police, and then shut the door and went upstairs.

Police said they stopped the door from closing and had the victim exit the apartment and then asked Billings to come downstairs. Police said Billings complied and was detained. Police said Billings told them he had gotten into an argument with the victim and took her phone, and did not know if she was injured.



The woman said she had been walking to the residence with another person when Billings pulled up in a vehicle driven by his co-worker. She said she refused his offer to give her a ride. She said Billings then pointed a handgun at her stomach and told her to get into the vehicle, and that he “just wanted to talk.”



She said that they went to Billings’ house and he then pushed her to the ground. She said he threatened to kill her and her child, and took her phone and did not give it back. She told police Billings would not let her leave unless she walked home nude.



She said Billings pushed her to the floor and then kicked her in the head and stomach, before locking her in the bathroom for two hours. The victim said she convinced Billings she was not going to report him, and got her clothes back.

The woman said her friend was able to get Billings out of the house and she then called 9-1-1. Police said that during the interview, the victim said she was afraid Billings was going to shoot her and the unborn child. Police noticed abrasions to the victim’s lips. The victim then went to the hospital.

Billings spoke to police again and said he had picked up the victim and her friend to spend time with them. He said the victim came out of her house and got into the vehicle, and then went into his residence. He said the two went upstairs to talk and that “everything was fine.” He said after this he went to the store to get a drink. He said once he got back, she “got an attitude” so he took her phone and asked her to talk to him.

He said once the argument moved to the front porch, he shoved her, but said he did not push her hard enough to make her fall. He said he returned the phone to the victim at this point. He said the victim punched him several times, but that he did not hit her.

Police then spoke to a witness, who said Billings and the victim argued and that he pushed her and caused her to fall. She said Billings took the victim’s phone. The witness said she was not around the entire time. She said she saw the two arguing, and that the victim came downstairs without a shirt on.

After Billings had told police he did not have a gun, police said Billings then said he lied and that he did have a gun. He said he did not point the gun at the victim, and only had the gun because opposing gang members kept shooting at him. Police said they obtained a search warrant, and the gun they found was reported as stolen.

Billings is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, viable fetus as a victim, and possession of a stolen firearm.