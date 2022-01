Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

COLLINS, ARTHUR L

378 PADEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL

WHITEVILLE CORRECTIONA WHITEVILLE, 38074

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, SCOTTY EUGENE

1102 LEE AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DISHONGH, EMILY ROSE

4109 EAST RIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI

RESISTING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT

DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE



DIXON, DAMEYNE TRAMMELL

1110 CRUTCHFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIS, KURT WESLEY

4163 COTTONPORT RD DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ESSEX, LAURA MASHELLE

1510 KARWILL LANE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37407

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ALIAS CAPIAS- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED



FULGHAM, MARIO ANTWON

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT #227 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST



GARLAND, GEORGE WILLIAM

111 RUTH WAY SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLIDAY, VERONICA FRANKLIN

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOLT, KENNETH H

3600 SAPULPA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (POSSESSION OF M

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIIPOSSESSION OF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUNDLEY, ASHLEIGH ANN

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HYTER, GREGORY JAMES

821 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN

1410 NORH MACKSMITH ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST



KNIGHT, LASHUNDA NICOLE

2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



LEWIS, SANDY LEE

5835 BURDEN CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, SHELLIE ELIZABETH

7717 LEE HWY RM122/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000)



MATTHEWS, JON MARK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCLUSKEY, CODY DALE LEE

132 VICTOR MYERS RD SPENCER, 38585

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MEEKS, THOMAS A

64 CUTLESS LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MESSER, JOHN C

140 BLUBERRY HILL RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



OWENS, GREGORY WILLIAM

5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIO AUTO REGIS

REGISTRATION VIO

FINANCIAL RESPO

DRIVING ON REVOKED



PETTY, MISTY DANIELLE

4929 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PICKETT, BRANDON LEE

9020 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD

100 SOUTHVIEW STREET REDBANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIVERA, ARIEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT

2459 6TH AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RODEN, TRAVIS JAMES422 HUDSON ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSHELTON, DANIEL JOSEPH3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374157219Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESHULTZ, RICHARD WESLEY310 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTSMITH, JONATHON FRANKLIN1407 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY TN, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTEPHENS, BLAKE EDWARD3909 BOWMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATINO OF PROBATION (SIMPLE ASSAULT)STEVENS, STEPHEN HENRY LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTINNETT, CLIFFORD MARK WALLACE5451 HARPO ST NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFTA (DRIVING ON REVOKED)THOMAS, TIA DENISE5002 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTROTTER, VINCE A7223 SOUTH WOLFTEVER DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VASQUEZ, ARMANDO1511 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVINES, ALONZO4903 EDEN BURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OVER $1,500WADDELL, MICHAEL RAY1709 CHICKAMUGA LOOP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WADE, DEMETRIONA LASHAE3852 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062748Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTWEATHERS, MICHAEL ANTHONY1203 GRACIE WAY HIXSON, 373432396Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARWHALEY, EZRICK ALEXANDER1945 OLD CHARLESTON RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)