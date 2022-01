CROWDER JESSICA MARIE W/F 27 MISD OFFICER WINKLER NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WITH NO LICENSE

BROWN DAVID RAY W/M 62 MISD OFFICER WALKER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

SCHULTZ BILLY KEVIN W/M 56 FELONY GSP BRADFORD CMV PARTS & ACCESSORIES VIOLATION X3,POSS MARIJUANA LESS THAN A OUNCE, COMMERCIAL VEHICLE QUALIFICATION VIOLATION, GROSSING GAURDLINES W/ DRUGS, POSS. & USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJ.

GREER RODNEY LYNN W/M 57 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, HOLD FOR HAMILTON CO

SANSING STEVEN CHRISTOPHER W/M 44 MISD OFFICER WALKER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

MCGILL JOSHEPH ROBERT W/M 30 MISD OFFICER BROOME DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLYDRIVING ON SUSPENDED, DISTROY/REMOVE SUBJ OF SECURITY INTREST x2

OF METH, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, PILL NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 17-23:

