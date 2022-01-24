 Monday, January 24, 2022 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Smyrna Man Arrested After Hours-long Standoff And Charged In Connection To Death Of Robertson County Deputy

James Conn
James Conn

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Smyrna man in connection to the death of a deputy from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

At the request of 19th District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI agents began investigating the death of Savanna Puckett, 22, on Sunday evening, shortly after Puckett’s colleagues found her deceased, with a gunshot wound, after extinguishing a fire inside her home in the 5100 block of Highway 41 North in Springfield. During the investigation, agents developed information leading to James Jackson Conn, 37, an acquaintance, as the person responsible for her death and the fire at her home.

Early Monday morning, TBI agents, Rutherford County deputies, and Smyrna Police officers arrived at Conn’s home on Odom Court to execute a search warrant, which led to an hours-long standoff. Later in the morning, SWAT officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office entered the home and arrested Conn without incident.

TBI agents have obtained warrants, charging Conn with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson. This evening, authorities booked him into the Robertson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held without bond.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Home On Chamberlain Avenue Destroyed By Fire On Monday Afternoon


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE 424 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County PET. ... (click for more)

A house fire in Highland Park sparked a large-scale response from the Chattanooga Fire Department Monday that spanned several hours and caused major damage. The resident is safe along with ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEVILLE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE 424 GOLDEN OAKS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County PET. TO REVOKE (17000348 POSS ECST COST & FINES) BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER 1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... (click for more)

Earl Freudenberg: Johnny Haynes Overcame His Disability To Become A Police Department Fixture

Johnny Haynes was a special person. Under almost clear skies and 45 degree temperatures, he was buried Saturday afternoon when a small group of his friends gathered at Greenwood Cemetery off Wilcox Boulevard for the committal service. The retired Chattanooga Police Department employee has been my friend since 1962. The Central High School graduate was born with polio but was ... (click for more)

Employers Broke The Social Contract - And Response

Along with our trust, most employers are going to need to give those who participated in the great resignation something to hold onto. The cliché during the pandemic is that we’re all in the same storm, not the same boat. Some of you are in yachts while the rest of us are drowning, grasping at driftwood. For some it’s being deep in medical debt, for others they suffer from burnout ... (click for more)

Former Chattanooga AD David Blackburn Joins ETSU Football Staff

ETSU Head Football Coach George Quarles announced on Monday afternoon the addition of David Blackburn to the staff as the new Director of Football Operations. Blackburn will join the staff in March prior to the beginning of spring practices. “I have had the privilege of knowing David Blackburn for many years and I am thrilled to welcome him to our staff,” stated Quarles. “David ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Weekend Stats For Horston, Vescovi Are All-American Worthy

Some thoughts and observations about the weekend that was for Tennessee basketball: The Uros Plavsic story continued on Saturday. The former Hamilton Heights Christian Academy standout started again and scored 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and played a season-high 27 minutes, 38 seconds in the Vols’ 64-50 victory over No. 13 LSU at Thompson-Boling Arena. The 7-foot forward’s ... (click for more)


