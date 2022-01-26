Chattanooga Convention Center Shifts To Outsourcing Food Service

 Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Weather

With COVID canceling so many events, the Chattanooga Convention Center has dispensed with having its own food staff.

The facility went out for bids to outsource the service and chose Levy Restaurants from four prospects.

"They started Jan. 1. So far it's been good," longtime Executive Director Mike Shuford said.

For many years the center had its own chef, banquet manager and staff, he noted. "But when you get down to where you can only offer six hours a week you can't hold onto employees."

Mr. Shuford said over 90 percent of similar facilities use outsourced food service firms.

Levy handles the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, the convention facility in Athens, Ga., and many stadiums around the country, he said.

Mr. Shuford said the Convention Center has gotten by due to greatly reducing its expenses.

He said going forward "the calendar looks great - if we don't hit another wave of the virus."

There was a recent cheerleading event, then comes the Boat Show and the Home Show. He said the Pink fundraiser recently cancelled, then sought another date. "But we didn't have anything open."


