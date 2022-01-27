Hamilton County Reports 913 More COVID Cases And 1 More Death

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 913 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 725 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 86,872.

There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 981.

It is reported the death was a white female, age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 272 in Hamilton County, down from 274 on Wednesday. Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID.

There are 121 Hamilton County inpatients and 54 patients are in ICU, up from 46 on Wednesday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 79,656, which is 92 percent. There are 6,235 active cases, compared to 6,131 on Wednesday.