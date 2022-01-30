PHOTOS: Skillet Curling At The Choo Choo

Police Blotter: Man Wants Sister To Leave His Mother's House; Woman Has Tire Slashed Again (Her Bumper Stickers Could Be Possible Motive)

Merle Travis Was One Of The Regulars At Nikki's

A man on Rawlings Street told police his sister was causing a disorder at his mother's house and wanted her to leave. The officer spoke with his sister who was being belligerent and irrational. ... (click for more)