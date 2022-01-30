PHOTOS: Skillet Curling At The Choo Choo

January 30, 2022
Country musician and song writer Merle Travis enjoyed eating at Nikki’s Drive Inn on Cherokee Boulevard when he was traveling through Chattanooga. It was in early 1966 when Travis came to entertain ... (click for more)
A man on Rawlings Street told police his sister was causing a disorder at his mother's house and wanted her to leave. The officer spoke with his sister who was being belligerent and irrational. She eventually left the house on foot without further incident.
Let the local campaign rodeo begin.
A two-week vacation does wonders when you need to catch your breath. While I am deeply touched by those who noticed my absence on Chattanoogan.com, it isn’t lost on me that the Weekend Funnies are one of the main parts of what I do that our readers most enjoy. So, as I return to what I love, let’s catch up on the funnies because I’ve got a pile of them to share.
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s wrestling team dropped a back and forth battle, 18-13 at Campbell to conclude its North Carolina road trip on Sunday afternoon. The Mocs were up 13-12 with two bouts remaining, but the hosts logged two decisions in the upperweight classes to complete their comeback.
Tennessee had a shot at erasing a 16-point deficit and beating Texas Saturday night.
In the bitter end, the Vols couldn’t overcome themselves more so than the Longhorns. And that was the real shame of a 52-51 loss in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game at the Erwin Center that served as a Texas homecoming for Vols coach Rick Barnes.
