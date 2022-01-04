 Tuesday, January 4, 2022 33.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Large New Subdivision On Orchard Drive At Collegedale Approved On 1st Reading

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 - by Gail Perry

“Growth is coming,” said Commissioner Ethan White, as he made the motion to approve a PUD overlay for a new large housing development in Collegedale. At the commission meeting Monday night the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to rezone 67.3 acres on Orchard Drive from Agricultural to R-I-L, (Low Density Single Family Residential.).and to rezone a one-acre lot adjacent to the larger property, both owned by Blue Mountain Company. A PUD overlay for the property that set conditions on a planned development for the combined properties was then approved.

 

Blue Mountain Company had requested for their property to be annexed into Collegedale. Tennessee law allows a city to annex property and establish a plan for the services it will provide, if the owner has requested annexation. The larger development created by joining the two properties is the base zoning for the PUD overlay that will allow as many as 161 lots, 118 single family detached houses and 43 townhouses to be built in the subdivision. The gross units of density will be 2.93 units per acre.

 

Access to the property is one of the conditions of the PUD. The additional 161 housing units are expected to add 320-350 cars daily, coming and going along Orchard Drive. The portion of the road where the entrance to the subdivision is planned is very narrow and one-way at some points. The developer will improve and widen this road and will landscape around the entrance and perimeter of the development for screening. The subdivision will be on the city sewer with the use of grinder pumps. The system will be maintained by the Homeowner’s Association, as will be the street lighting.

 

Mike Price with MAP Engineers said that the grading and paving of roads in the subdivision would be finished in October 2022 and that typically, 40-50 units can be built per year, so it is expected to take four years before the development will be built out.

 

A public hearing on the rezoning and the PUD overlay ordinance will take place at the commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 18, followed with a second and final vote.

 

In another move aimed at helping developers and builders, a new zone was added to the city’s zoning ordinance. On the second vote, Collegedale commissioners approved a new zero lot line district.  This will streamline the process of rezoning property for townhouses. The commissioners were told that Collegedale has been seeing a demand for this type of moderate density housing.

 

In other business, a contract was approved with VC3 for an IT assessment for the city. The study will establish where the city is now and what is needed as it moves into the future. The amount of $25,154 will be paid for the assessment.

 

A gas easement was given for the property off Apison Pike where Scooters Coffee is being built. This was in response to concerns about an existing buried pipeline.

 

City Manager Wayon Hines said that a community survey will begin this coming Friday. Residents have been randomly chosen to receive surveys that will eventually feed into the city’s long-term strategic plan.

 

 

 


Police Blotter: Resident Wants Homeless Man Removed From Behind His House; Person Of Interest Trapped After Power Pole Suspiciously Falls Causing $20,000 In Damage

A resident on Pe erless Avenue told police there was a homeless man living behind his residence. He said the man was loud, and he was concerned about him being so close to his house. The officer talked to the homeless man and he agreed to leave in the morning. * * * A man on Rossville Boulevard said someone got into his vehicle and stole his Glock 43. He said there were no ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRAHAM, ANGELA WILLIS 6018 PORTER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON 8117 KARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT ... (click for more)

State Of Tennessee Now Offers 2 Departments Of Education

The continuing proliferation of COVID variants and associated rising infections has resulted in a unique opportunity for elementary school, middle school, high school and higher education students to receive a free course in otherwise-pretty-boring math department statistics instruction, all sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Health. The Tennessee Department of Health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Need A Resolution?

Northwell Health is a huge healthcare network that is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with more than 74,000 employees in 2020. The flagship hospitals of Northwell are North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. So maybe the last guy you would expect to write an impassioned plea for civility and decency would be a New ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

UTC's Palmer Places Third At Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer won seven straight matches, including four in overtime to take home third place at the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, in the 133-pound weight class. Senior 125-pounder Fabian Gutierrez picked up a sixth-place finish. After dropping his first match of the tournament in overtime, Palmer won seven ... (click for more)


