Georgia Reports 55,973 New COVID Cases Since Friday; 35 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,460.

There are 55,973 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,475,883 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 95,844, which is an increase of 965 since Friday.

The totals were last updated on Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 9,265 cases, up 213; 99 deaths



Chattooga County: 3,953 cases, up 70; 97 deaths, up 4



Dade County: 1,998 cases, up 23; 19 deaths



Walker County: 10,489 cases, up 114; 138 deaths

Whitfield County: 20,856 cases, up 485; 333 deaths