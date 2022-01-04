Governor Lee Heads Grand Opening Of Lodge At Fall Creek Falls State Park

Governor Bill Lee led the grand opening on Tuesday, of the highly anticipated Lodge at Fall Creek Falls, a $40.4 million, 85-room hotel with conference space and a full-service restaurant and lounge at Fall Creek Falls State Park.

“This new lodge is an outstanding attraction at a premier state park,” Governor Lee said. “It’s an example of why Tennessee has one of the best state parks systems in America. We are eager to welcome the many visitors who will stay at the lodge and continue to make Fall Creek Falls State Park a year-round destination.”

A limited number of rooms are currently available for reservations. The restaurant is open with limited hours and limited menu.

“We are eager for Tennesseans to stay at this lodge in one of our most popular state parks,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We are grateful to Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for their leadership and commitment to making Tennessee State Parks such a great attraction year after year.”

“Our goal was to provide a space where visitors could seamlessly transition from the beautiful outdoor scenery of the state park to modern and relaxing accommodations,” said Department of General Services Deputy Commissioner John Hull. “We hope Tennesseans and visitors from all over the country will enjoy this state-of-the-art facility for years to come.”

"Fall Creek Falls is one of the true treasures of Tennessee's state park system,” said Lt. Governor Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This new facility will highlight the beauty of our state while attracting jobs and tourism dollars to the region. I appreciate all the work that has gone into making this day a reality, especially State Senators (Janice) Bowling and (Paul) Bailey whose advocacy was critical to bringing this project to fruition."

“This is a great day for the City of Spencer, Van Buren County, our residents, and the millions who visit Fall Creek Falls State Park annually,“ said House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “This new lodge will solidify the park as a premier vacation destination and extend the length of stay for those visiting by making Fall Creek Falls a weeklong destination. The lodge will also be a huge economic boom for our surrounding areas and a facility that would make our ancestors incredibly proud!”

“I am grateful that the long-awaited ribbon cutting for the new Fall Creek Falls lodge is now here!” said Deputy Speaker of the Senate Janice Bowling, R-Tullahoma. “My prayer is this new facility will become a meeting destination for families, clubs, church groups, weddings and reunions of all kinds. The beautiful setting in Van Buren County is the perfect backdrop for memories to last a lifetime. I am honored to serve Van Buren County in Senate District 16.”

“Fall Creek Falls is a very unique place that has attracted visitors from all over the world,” Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta, said. “For many Tennesseans, it is a place where many fond memories were made by families who have visited the park for decades. This new lodge is poised to welcome visitors with wonderful accommodations, amazing views, first-class outdoor activities and the warm Southern hospitality for which Tennessee is well known as new generations enjoy our beautiful Tennessee treasure.”

“Parks bring people together and serve as a reflection of the quality of life in our communities, Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton, said. “These renovations have made Fall Creek Falls State Park a truly spectacular destination that will connect visitors to the natural world and foster a love of the outdoors for generations to come.”



The lodge is built to be an ideal destination for individuals, families, groups and conferences looking for escapes in a natural setting. The guest rooms overlook Fall Creek Falls Lake and have a variety of sizes. All rooms feature balconies with views of the lake. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor lakeside dining with a total dining capacity of 174 people. The ballroom can be divided into two spaces and holds up to 256 people. Conference and meeting spaces are available inside the lodge and at several locations throughout the park.



The park last year opened a $2.7 million, 4,800 square-foot visitors center as part of the $184 million in investment in capital projects in state parks across Tennessee made possible by the legislature.



Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of Tennessee’s largest and most visited state parks with its towering waterfalls and spectacular overlooks. The park, one hour from Chattanooga and less than two hours from Nashville and Knoxville, encompasses more than 29,800 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. It features 30 cabins and 222 campsites, as well as backcountry camping. More than 56 miles of trails can be explored.



The Nature Center at Fall Creek Falls offers hands-on environmental education through a variety of naturalist-led programs. The park also features the Fall Creek Falls Golf Course and the adventurous Canopy Challenge Course including wobbly bridges, rope swings and zip lines. The park has four playgrounds and five covered picnic pavilions.