Barry Maples Gets 40 Years In Prison For 2 Killings At Convenience Stores

Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Barry Christopher Maples
Barry Christopher Maples

Barry Christopher Maples pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in Criminal Court on Wednesday morning in connection with two killings at convenience stores. The murders last April were two weeks apart. 

In accepting the plea agreement, Judge Don Poole sentenced the 39-year-old Maples to 40 years in the state prison to be served at 100 percent. 

On April 12, 2020, Chattanooga Police responded to the Speedway convenience store on Bonny Oaks Drive. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Allan Rice, at the rear of the store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but died from his wounds.

On April 26, 2020, Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at a Circle K convenience store on Shallowford Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Steven Hunt, on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hunt was transported to a local hospital, but also died from his wounds. 

Police investigators obtained surveillance videos from both convenience stores and, with suspect information from eyewitnesses, were able to locate Maples in an open field a short distance away from the Circle K. While being interviewed by investigators, Maples confessed to shooting both Rice and Hunt. 

Executive Assistant District Attorney General Cameron Williams said the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute (MTMHI) initially found Maples not competent to stand trial. However, after receiving competency training, Maples was found competent. Furthermore, the MTMHI found Maples could appreciate the nature and wrongfulness of his conduct at the time of both offenses.

General Williams said the victims’ families and Chattanooga Police were in full support of the plea agreement.


January 5, 2022

Dalton Police Department Investigating Prescription Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is investigating a case of prescription fraud after a man used a fake prescription to obtain a controlled substance and then apparently later attempted to do so again at the same pharmacy. The incident happened at the Kroger pharmacy on West Walnut Avenue in November. The pharmacy received a prescription by fax for a medication containing codeine ... (click for more)

Dalton Police Department Investigating Bank Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is investigating another case of a man using stolen bank and identity information from a victim in Florida to try to steal money in Dalton. While the attempt was unsuccessful in this case, the victim's account was later ripped off elsewhere for $4,000 and investigators believe the two incidents are related. The suspect was recorded by bank surveillance ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Omicron Gets Worse

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

Julie Torbett Named New Head Volleyball Coach At UTC

The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner. "It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)


