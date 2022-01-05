Barry Maples Gets 40 Years In Prison For 2 Killings At Convenience Stores

Barry Christopher Maples pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in Criminal Court on Wednesday morning in connection with two killings at convenience stores. The murders last April were two weeks apart.

In accepting the plea agreement, Judge Don Poole sentenced the 39-year-old Maples to 40 years in the state prison to be served at 100 percent.

On April 12, 2020, Chattanooga Police responded to the Speedway convenience store on Bonny Oaks Drive. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Allan Rice, at the rear of the store, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but died from his wounds.

On April 26, 2020, Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at a Circle K convenience store on Shallowford Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Steven Hunt, on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hunt was transported to a local hospital, but also died from his wounds.

Police investigators obtained surveillance videos from both convenience stores and, with suspect information from eyewitnesses, were able to locate Maples in an open field a short distance away from the Circle K. While being interviewed by investigators, Maples confessed to shooting both Rice and Hunt.

Executive Assistant District Attorney General Cameron Williams said the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute (MTMHI) initially found Maples not competent to stand trial. However, after receiving competency training, Maples was found competent. Furthermore, the MTMHI found Maples could appreciate the nature and wrongfulness of his conduct at the time of both offenses.

General Williams said the victims’ families and Chattanooga Police were in full support of the plea agreement.