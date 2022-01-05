 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 53.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

County Schools Cancel 2 Events Due To Rise In COVID Cases

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

 In light of the rising number of active COVID cases in the area, Hamilton County Schools will cancel two annual district events out of an abundance of caution for our students and families. 

The Future Ready Institute and School Choice Fair, both scheduled for Jan. 12, will no longer be held in an effort to mitigate spread of the virus and encourage social distancing. 

HCS will provide support for families in completing the School Choice application through the HCS Family Resource Center (FRC). The event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 4-6 p.m. in the Hamilton County Schools Board Room. The FRC will also offer in-person and virtual office hours during the times below. 

  • Jan. 19 - W. 40th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Jan. 28 - Hillcrest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Appointments are encouraged to maintain safety. Information on sign up and registration will be shared in the coming days. For questions, please contact the FRC at HCSFRC@hcde.org


The Hamilton County Health Department said that due to technical issues, it is unable to post any COVID-19 data on Wednesday. Updates will resume Thursday. Tennessee reported 15,401 new cases ... (click for more)

During the Christmas weekend, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple auto burglaries in Northern Bradley County. Upon investigation, Austin Plemons was identified as ... (click for more)



The Hamilton County Health Department said that due to technical issues, it is unable to post any COVID-19 data on Wednesday. Updates will resume Thursday. Tennessee reported 15,401 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,478,397 coronavirus cases. There were 46 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 20,998. The state currently has 2,118 people ... (click for more)

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

The 18th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for its SEC home opener Wednesday, hosting Ole Miss at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch . Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analysis) ... (click for more)

Tennessee’s 70-63 women’s basketball victory at Arkansas on Sunday didn’t stand out from most of the wins preceding it this season. The Razorbacks weren’t ranked. The Lady Vols fourth-quarter comeback wasn’t usual. They had rallied in the final 10 minutes four previous times. Yet the outcome sounded extra special to coach Kellie Harper. “This is not just a win,” she said ... (click for more)


