County Schools Cancel 2 Events Due To Rise In COVID Cases

In light of the rising number of active COVID cases in the area, Hamilton County Schools will cancel two annual district events out of an abundance of caution for our students and families.

The Future Ready Institute and School Choice Fair, both scheduled for Jan. 12, will no longer be held in an effort to mitigate spread of the virus and encourage social distancing.



HCS will provide support for families in completing the School Choice application through the HCS Family Resource Center (FRC). The event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 4-6 p.m. in the Hamilton County Schools Board Room. The FRC will also offer in-person and virtual office hours during the times below.



Jan. 19 - W. 40th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 28 - Hillcrest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged to maintain safety. Information on sign up and registration will be shared in the coming days. For questions, please contact the FRC at HCSFRC@hcde.org.

