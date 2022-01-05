2 Local Elected Officials Tie The Knot

Two local elected officials have tied the knot.

A few days before Christmas, State Rep. Esther Helton and Assessor of Property Marty Haynes were married at small private ceremony.



Assessor Haynes said, "Thank you to our family and friends for their well wishes as we begin our married life together. We are excited about the future God has planned for us."



Rep. Helton is in her second term in the state legislature. Likewise, Assessor Haynes is in his second term as assessor.

Both officials plan to continue to serve in their current roles, it was stated.

