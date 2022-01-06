Chattanooga Man, 35, Died In I-75 Wreck In McMinn County On New Year's Eve

A 35-year-old Chattanooga man died in a single-vehicle accident in McMinn County on New Year’s Eve.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Wayne DeAndre Salters was driving northbound on I-75 at the 37 mile marker in his Buick Regal around 4:30 p.m.

His vehicle then left the roadway into the median and struck a tree before coming to rest.

He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck.

Mr. Salters was formerly of Detroit, Mich.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1986 to Myra Catherine Salters and the late Scott Salters.

Arrangements are by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Ga.