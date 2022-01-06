 Thursday, January 6, 2022 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hamilton County Reports 1,516 New COVID Cases For Wednesday And Thursday; 3 More Deaths

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The total number of new cases reported today is for Wednesday and Thursday combined as the Hamilton County Health Department was unable to report yesterday.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 1,516 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 74,557.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths. The death total is 785.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 173 in Hamilton County, up from 156 on Tuesday. Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 92 Hamilton County inpatients and 37 patients are in ICU, down from 36 on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 67,738, which is 91 percent. There are 6,034 active cases, compared to 5,117 on Tuesday.

Georgia will not report updated numbers on Thursday as they continue to work on technical issues. 


Chattanooga skies broke clear on Thursday morning, but forecasters said some wintry precipitation was possible later in the day. It began raining at mid-morning with a temperature of 35 degrees ... (click for more)

Two more Chattanooga apartment complexes have sold for big bucks. Rise at Signal Mountain sold for $47.4 million. It is located on Mountain Creek Road. The complex includes studio apartments ... (click for more)

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site will be closed Thursday. For more information, call the hotline at 423 209-8383. (click for more)



No Snow On Thursday Afternoon; Low Around 18 Expected; Shelters Opening

Chattanooga skies broke clear on Thursday morning, but forecasters said some wintry precipitation was possible later in the day. It began raining at mid-morning with a temperature of 35 degrees and was still raining by mid-afternoon. Roy Exum at the north end of Lookout Mountain said at 2:40 p.m., "It's about 35 degrees with a little ice on the trees. No snow yet." The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

2 More Chattanooga Apartment Complexes Sell For High Prices

Two more Chattanooga apartment complexes have sold for big bucks. Rise at Signal Mountain sold for $47.4 million. It is located on Mountain Creek Road. The complex includes studio apartments up to three-bedroom. The sale was to Sg Rise Llc from Src Rise At Signal Mountain Tic Owner Lp, Jlc Rise At Signal Mountain Tic Owner Llc. Also, T he Grove at Hickory Valley apartment ... (click for more)

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mayo Clinic Fires 700

The twinge I felt when I learned Mayo Clinic has just fired 700 employees was real because I have a strong affection for the place. I know and appreciate many of the 76,000 who work for what I consider to be the finest medical center in the world, but because one percent of the staff resisted the COVID vaccine, as of Tuesday they are no longer part of the family. My Achilles ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2022 Schedule With Game Times

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m. The full schedule features 69 total home games ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Tabbed To Wooden Award Top-25 Midseason Watch List

University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is proving again she is one of the best players in the nation as she has been tabbed to the John R. Wooden Award Top-25 Midseason Watch List, it was announced Wednesday evening. The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Women's Player of the Year presented by ... (click for more)


