Hamilton County Reports 1,516 New COVID Cases For Wednesday And Thursday; 3 More Deaths

The total number of new cases reported today is for Wednesday and Thursday combined as the Hamilton County Health Department was unable to report yesterday.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 1,516 new positive COVID-19 cases. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 74,557.



The Hamilton County Health Department reported three more coronavirus deaths. The death total is 785.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 173 in Hamilton County, up from 156 on Tuesday. Ten more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 92 Hamilton County inpatients and 37 patients are in ICU, down from 36 on Tuesday.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 67,738, which is 91 percent. There are 6,034 active cases, compared to 5,117 on Tuesday.

Georgia will not report updated numbers on Thursday as they continue to work on technical issues.