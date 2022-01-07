 Friday, January 7, 2022 25.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Snow Misses Chattanooga, But Nashville Has Its Biggest Snow In Years

Friday, January 7, 2022 - by AccuWeather

The large snowstorm may have missed Chattanooga, but it brought significant accumulation to Nashville on Thursday, marking the snowiest day in years.

Nashville reported at least four inches of snow as of midday, making it the city's snowiest day since Jan. 22, 2016, when eight inches of snow fell.

By the end of Thursday, Nashville had received 6.3 inches of snow, which set a new daily record for Jan. 6. The city's previous record for the day of four inches was set back in 1977. Other parts of Tennessee reported higher amounts, including Gallatin, which reported eight inches of snow on Thursday evening.

This storm alone gave Nashville the snowiest winter since 2015-16. The prior snowiest winter was when three inches accumulated at the city's airport in 2017-18.

Snow first began to fall around 7 a.m., slowing the congested morning commute around central Tennessee. Travel across the state became difficult as the snow began to accumulate on the roads, causing weather-related accidents and "treacherous" conditions, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. The quick accumulation made it harder for crews to keep up with clearing the roads.

On Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 40, causing the westbound lanes to be closed in the area. The wreck occurred just outside Jackson, Tn. The interstate remained closed until around 11 a.m. EST.

In Germantown, three people had to be taken to the hospital, including two firefighters, after a Nashville transit bus and a Nashville fire department truck were involved in a wreck.

Crashes were also reported on Interstate 24, 40 and 65, leaving drivers stranded on the snow-packed roads. The Nashville Department of Transportation warned against travel unless absolutely necessary.

Traffic stalled on Interstate 40 when multiple semi-trailer trucks were unable to make it up a hill, according to Rebekah Hammonds, the community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Crews worked to push the semis up the hill, opening a lane and allowing traffic to move again.

Interstate 40 had another slow down just after 3 p.m. when a semi jackknifed on the westbound side in Wilson, Tn.

The snow did not discourage some visitors from still taking to the streets to visit businesses and tourist attractions in Nashville that remained open, including Lynne Darlington, who was visiting form New York.

"I wanted to go to the Country Music Hall of Fame, so we walked to the doors. In New York, that would never be closed on a day like today," Darlington told AccuWeather National News Reporter Kim Leoffler.

Darlington's cowboy hat was picking up some snow accumulation as she spoke with Leoffler and added that it was disappointing that the Country Music Hall of Fame was closed, but was still enjoying her time in the city.


January 7, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Wants Yelling Wife Out Of Their Home; Woman Pulls Gun During Road-Rage Incident

January 7, 2022

Body Found In Tennessee River Identified As Jason Burton, 35

January 7, 2022

Man Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit On McCallie Avenue


A man on Montview Dr ive told police he was in a heated verbal argument with his wife and he wanted her removed from the house. Police informed him that they couldn't remove her from the home ... (click for more)

The deceased person found in the Tennessee River on Dec. 31, has been identified as Jason L. Burton, 35. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play. However, the cause and manner of death ... (click for more)

A man has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle on McCallie Avenue. The incident happened on Thursday night. The man was taken to a local hospital. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Wants Yelling Wife Out Of Their Home; Woman Pulls Gun During Road-Rage Incident

A man on Montview Dr ive told police he was in a heated verbal argument with his wife and he wanted her removed from the house. Police informed him that they couldn't remove her from the home because it's also her residence. The man told police that he was sick and tired of his wife verbally berating him over every little thing. He told police that every time she drinks, she gets ... (click for more)

Body Found In Tennessee River Identified As Jason Burton, 35

The deceased person found in the Tennessee River on Dec. 31, has been identified as Jason L. Burton, 35. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play. However, the cause and manner of death has yet been determined by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office. (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Political Pandering

Jeremy Faison, who as the Caucus chairman is the third leading Republican in the Tennessee Legislature, just got his “15 minutes of fame.” Faison apparently lost his grip while watching a Christian schools basketball game and tried to pick a fight and "pull down the pants" of a game official. The story’s gone viral and every major news source in America has ridiculed the rube. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Gain 28-Point Victory Over #25 Texas A&M

The Lady Vols had a big second quarter and finished 28 points ahead of #25 Texas A&M in Knoxville on Thursday night. Tennessee trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter, but enjoyed a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter. Tamari Key had 11 blocks to go with six rebounds and nine points. Jordan Horston scored 18 in the game in which 10 different Lady Vols scored. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Announce 2022 Schedule With Game Times

The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m. The full schedule features 69 total home games ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors