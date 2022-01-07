2 Women, 2 Children Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver On Highway 193 In Chattanooga Valley

Two women and two children walking along Highway 193 in Chattanooga Valley at Flintstone, Ga., on Wednesday night were struck by a vehicle.

The women were taken to Erlanger Hospital and the children to Children's Hospital. Their conditions were not given.

The Georgia State Patrol was seeking help to find the driver responsible for the hit-and-run accident.

The patrol said, "About 8 p.m. two women and two female juveniles were walking along Chattanooga Valley Road near the intersection with Happy Valley Road when they were struck by a vehicle.

"No cameras from nearby businesses captured the incident, no eyewitnesses have yet been located, and investigators have no information on the color, year or make of vehicle involved.

"The GSP is asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the accident if they saw a vehicle northbound on Chattanooga Valley Road with only one headlight or showing damage to the front passenger side headlight and grill area to provide additional information to assist with the investigation."

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is also working the case.