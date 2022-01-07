County Schools Partner On Vaccine Event For Children 5-11

The Hamilton County Schools on Wednesday will partner with the Hamilton County Health Department and the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga on a COVID-19 vaccine event for children aged 5-11.

This event will take place at Barger Academy from 5-7 p.m. Attendees will have the option to receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Children who are not enrolled in HCS are eligible to receive a vaccine. All youth participants must have a guardian present the entire time of the appointment.



Reserve your appointment HERE or call Layra Navarro-Flores, Community Health Manager, at 423-498-6755.



To learn more about Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, you can click HERE.