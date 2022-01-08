Police Blotter: Man Steals Car But Brings It Back Worse For The Wear; Pizza Hut Delivery Man Has Wallet Stolen By Hitchhiker

A man said his car was stolen and returned to Chatt Town Radiator at 3315 Brainerd Road. Video surveillance at the business showed an unidentifiable white male enter the vehicle and drive away at 1 a.m. and return the vehicle at 7 a.m. The man said the car was returned with a flat tire and a damaged wheel.

* * *

A man on Grove Street said an unknown man with a black hat and black jacket would not stop coming on his porch. He said the man accused him of owing him money. Police drove the area and did not locate anyone matching that description.

* * *

Police responded to a stolen vehicle on Hillcrest Road. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who said his Ford F250 and trailer with lawn equipment were stolen. He was unable to provide officers with any description of the individual/individuals involved. He said his truck was unlocked at the time and his keys were inside. He said his F250 was white with a dent on the bottom section of the driver’s side door. On the corners of the bed of the truck were various metal containers. Inside the truck was a black iPhone 8 and various miscellaneous items. The man said on the back of his black trailer he had a weed eater and various other hand tools which were all also stolen. The man was unable to provide officers with any further description of the trailer or any serial numbers linked to it. Officers entered the vehicle and trailer into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard called police and said the neighbors above him were evicted but he saw them attempting to enter the apartment through a window. The man said he saw his old neighbor use a ladder to reach the top window. He said he tried to confront them and they took off.

* * *

A woman on Broad Street was waiting for traffic and traffic lights and was struck from behind. Both stopped and little to no damage was done. The woman would just like this documented. She only knows the following information about the other vehicle - the driver’s name and that she has Progressive Insurance.

* * *

A man on Givens Road was trying to turn around and got stuck in a ditch. He said he did not see any damage and did not want a wreck report but did need a tow for his vehicle. Mosteller's got the car unstuck from the ditch.

* * *

A man and woman on Rawlings Street were in a verbal disorder. The woman wanted the man to leave her house. He left without incident.

* * *

The night clerk at Mapco at 4600 Hwy. 58 said a black male came into the store and picked up two bottles of beer and a pack of paper plates and then exited the store without paying for the items.

* * *

Police were called to Mountain Creek Road on a disturbance with a man, a woman and the woman’s friend. The woman’s friend had arrived from Georgia to pick up the woman, but the woman, who was intoxicated, did not want to go with her friend. The man and the friend were trying to persuade the woman. After police spoke with the woman, she finally agreed that it was in her best interest to go with her friend for the night. The officer saw the two women leave and the man returned home.

* * *

A man and a woman on Dee Drive were in a verbal dispute and she wanted him to leave. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with both and the man said he would be leaving to go to work, which he did.

* * *

A man said he had a flat tire and left his Honda Civic hybrid on the side of the freeway. He returned to his car and discovered that it had been taken. All tow logs have been searched including THP and TDOT. The car has been entered in NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man said he entered the Storm Car Wash at 5575 Hixson Pike. As the car went through the facility, the upper grill molding came off and broke. He said they found half of the molding inside the car wash. The man said the part will cost $74.41 and it will be $100 to install it.

* * *

A man on Union Avenue said someone had vandalized his 1988 Chevrolet truck. The man said the suspect had broken the driver's-side window and the rear window. He said nothing was stolen from inside of his vehicle. The man told police a similar incident occurred three days ago which he filed with CPD. He said he does not know of anyone that would target him or be out to specifically vandalize his belongings. His residence was placed on the watch list for midnight shift officers to patrol.

* * *

An employee at Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road said a woman, possibly named Ernestine, frequents the business and is rude and aggressive towards staff. The employee told police if they locate the woman to notify her that she is trespassed from coming into the business in the future. The officer attempted to locate the woman at Burger King, her place of employment, but she was not there at the time.

* * *

A delivery man for Pizza Hut was delivering a pizza off Norcross when he was waved down by a female who asked for a ride. The man gave her a ride to the corner of Mauldeth and another street in Red Bank. He said when he was on his way to another delivery he realized his wallet was gone. The man said he either keeps the wallet in his pocket or in the passenger seat of his car and did not think to move it before the female got in the car. There was an attempted charge of $322 at a Walmart Super Center. It is unclear if it was the one on 5764 Highway 153 or 501 Signal Mountain Road. The suspect is a white female, 20-30 years old, with shoulder-length curly brown or red hair wearing a plaid outfit with plaid shorts. The man has frozen his debit and credit card that were in the wallet. He also had $50 and his ID in the wallet.