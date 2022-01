Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

DAVIS, GEORGE LEON

1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



DUQUE, SANTANA BERNARDO

14 FLATSTONE DR LA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING



FREEMAN, JASON LAWRENCE

6409 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW

THEFT UNDER $1,000



GRETZ, CHRISTOPHER KENN

5067 DEWBERRY CIRCLE ACWERTH, 30101

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

METH FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GRINDSTAFF, LESLIE DENISE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HACKNEY, JAMES MARSHALL

402 BLACK OAK RIDGE RD SEYMOUR, 378655545

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARTLEY, LARRY

631 DICKERSON PIKE NASHVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



HORNER, RONALD PAUL

7509 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 373413921

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LANGSTON, JERRY E

52 OAK CT RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



LLOYD, TIMOTHY S

1785 FISH TRAP ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LOPEZ-SALES, BORIS ANTONIO

CINCONATTI,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL

7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY

700 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCDOUGAL, DONALD JOSEPH

1702 E BOY SCOUT RD HIXSON, 373432591

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN

2705 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



PHILLIPS, JILLIAN M

344 ROGERS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRESLEY, TABITHA DAYTASHA

6212 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



REED, SAMUEL GEORGE

813 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RICHARD, JACKIE L

727 E 11TH STREET CHATT, 37203

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT TO RUTHERFORD COUNTY



ROGERS, ASHLEY BETH

123 LINDA LN EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL

4826 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMMONS, CLINTELYA RENEE

5930 RANSEY FORGEY RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SIMMONS, NORMAN ANTHONY

1410 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



SMITH, AREN M

1014 RIVERMONT PL CHATTANOOGA, 374155610

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SMITH, AVERY E

6840 BACON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SUMMERS, KANDI LYNN

11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TOMAS-CIFUENTES, FREDY S

1897 BAYLONG PLACE #29 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TURNER, MELISSA NICOLE

137 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND

FELONY EVADING



WARE, ROBERT JAMES

17226 TYNER RD HARRISON, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



WEST, WILSON ALAN

2110 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILSON, STEPHANIE RENEE

603 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)