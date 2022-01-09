Navy Veteran, Minister, 25-Year Chattanooga Police Officer Jimmy Carl Ball Dies At Flat Rock, Ala.

Jimmy Carl Ball, who was with the Chattanooga Police Department for 25 years, has died at 82 of Flat Rock, Ala. Funeral services are Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Rev. Terry Bentley officiating.

Burial will follow in Beulah Chapel Cemetery with military honors. Family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time.

Mr. Ball was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy and had worked in the Auto Theft Division and K-9 Division of the Chattanooga Police Department before retiring as a Lieutenant with 25 years service.

He then worked 28 years with the NICB stolen and recovery division.

He was serving as the pastor of Ider United Methodist Church at the time of his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Lee and Mary Lou Austin Ball, wife, Carolyn Ball, sister, Dorothy Williamson and brothers, John Napoleon Ball and Horace Glenn Ball.

Survivors include wife, Bobbie Day Ball, sons, Jimmy Ball Jr. (Sabrina), Chris Ball (Linda), grandchildren, Hannah Faith Ball, Sabrina Long, Leann Ball, Jesse Ball, great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Long and Ealen Cash Ball.