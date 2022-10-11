Man Charged With Shooting His Son's Mother; Pulling Gun On Neighbor; Taking Another Woman's Car And Biting Her

Ronald Spence, II has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of the mother of his son. He was also charged with pointing a gun at a female neighbor and trying to take her car, then afterward abandoning his young son, jumping over a fence and taking another woman's car after biting her.



On Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m., police responded to an apartment at 2001 S. Lyerly St. on reports of a person shot. Police found a woman who had been shot and rendered first aid to her. The woman told police that she had been shot by Spence, the father of her nearly two-year-old son.



She said they had been talking on the phone off and on all day about getting back together and Spence had asked if he could come over, but she told him "no" because she could tell he was under the influence of something and did not want him around like that. She said shortly after that, the rear door was kicked in to her apartment by Spence and he entered, brandishing a weapon, with another gun visible in his front pocket. She said he pistol-whipped her and took their son and her car keys.

She said he had also held the gun to their son's head and said that she was not going to take him away from him, and that if he could not have him, no one else was going to have him. She said she ran into the breezeway to yell for help and he shot her several times. She said she finally got someone to answer her and let them in their apartment and lock the door.



She said Spence came back looking for her and banging on the door, but he finally left. She then went outside and her son was gone and Spence had taken her car. She said Spence has no legal custody of their son.



The woman said when Spence left her apartment, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black tennis shoes. She said he was of slim build. She said their son had just been wearing a diaper. Police put out a BOLO on the two in an attempt to locate them.



Police observed the woman had an abrasion on her forehead, as well as a cut on her upper lip where she said he struck her with the gun. Police also observed she had been shot five times, twice on her left leg, once in her lower abdomen and twice in her upper left arm. The woman was transported to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she had five flesh wounds consistent with bullet wounds. One bullet was still in her abdomen.



Police began a search for the son, who was located in a bush near the 1700 block of S. Kelley Street near the woman's abandoned Toyota Avalon. The son seemed unharmed and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Police interviewed a neighbor of the woman who was shot, who said she heard a commotion and the baby crying in the apartment near her. She told police she called out to Spence to find out why the baby was crying and why she had heard two loud bangs. She said she stepped out to see if the baby was okay and asked him to give the baby to her. She said Spence then cocked the gun and pointed it at her head and told her she wasn't taking him and demanded the keys to her car, which she did not give up. She said he fled with the baby in the shooting victim's car.



Police received reports of a carjacking at a residence on Kelly Street around 5:41 p.m. The carjacking victim told police a black male, of slim build wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black tennis shoes jumped over her fence and took her vehicle. She told police he bit her and forced her out of her vehicle. Police reported the woman's Chevrolet Impala, with Alabama tag, stolen. They observed a bite mark on the woman's forearm and she told police her ankle was in pain. The woman was transported to the hospital and treated.



Spence is charged with attempted murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, especially aggravated burglary, child endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony reckless endangerment for firing a weapon within the city limits in a populated area.