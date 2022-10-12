Lakesite Vice Mayor, Former County Ambulance Director Ken Wilkerson Dies At 69

Kenneth Lee Wilkerson, longtime county ambulance service director and Lakesite official has died at 69.

Mr. Wilkerson is on the November ballot for another term as commissioner in Lakesite. He was commissioner of public safety.

There are two open Lakesite commission seats and he was one of three candidates. Remaining candidates are Wayne Behlau and incumbent Michelle Wilson.

Mr. Wilkerson was born on April 23, 1953 in Chattanooga, and graduated from Brainerd High School in 1971. He began his career serving as a Rescue Crew Chief in the United States Air Force 1971-1975.

After returning to Chattanooga, he served as paramedic and shift supervisor for the Chattanooga Fire Department; tactical paramedic with Special Assignment with the Chattanooga Police Department SWAT; and Emergency Room paramedic with East Ridge Hospital. The remaining 32 years were spent serving Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, as first chief in 1988, and then director in 2014 - a position he held until retirement in 2020.

He also served as Commissioner of the City of Lakesite since 1998, served as mayor from 2010-2014, and vice mayor since 2018. He "lived a life dedicated to serving his country and community totaling more than 50 years of public service," it was stated.

Mr. Wilkerson traveled on many missionary and medical mission trips within the U.S., Guatemala, Nicaragua and Guinea. He was also a deacon and armor bearer, serving alongside one of his closest friends, Pastor Ron Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jeanette Wilkerson.

Survivors include his wife, Kristen Wilkerson; children: Richy (Brittany) Wilkerson, Katie (Chris) Cortney, Krista (Jason) Mitchell; Grandchildren: Luke, Evan, Hayden, Bailey (Johnathan), Jayden, Jayce, and great-granddaughter, Emersyn; and sister Kim (Ken) Moses.

The family will hold a visitation on Sunday at Abbas House from 1-3 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. A graveside committal will be held in the Chattanooga National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Monday. Family and friends are welcomed to follow in procession to the cemetery on Monday. Please be at the Chattanooga Funeral Home North Chapel by noon.