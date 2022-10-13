Former Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy To Join County Mayor’s Office As Special Advisor

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp has announced retired Chattanooga Police Chief David

Roddy is joining his office. Chief Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the county mayor and the county’s Chief of Staff Claire McVay.



Chief Roddy, a resident of Signal Mountain and a graduate of Tyner Academy, comes to the County Mayor’s Office after serving 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department, the final four of those as chief of police. After retiring from CPD, he joined USA TODAY Network Ventures as the senior

director of safety and risk management.



"I had the honor of serving my hometown for 26 years as a law enforcement officer and Mayor

Wamp has offered me the opportunity to serve my community again,” Chief Roddy said. “I look forward to this new role and to engage with the outstanding men and women that serve the citizens of our county and how we will support them as a efficient and effective team for Hamilton County.”



Chief Roddy’s immediate focus will be evaluating the county’s organizational structure and identifying

opportunities for increased efficiency across county general government.



“Chief Roddy is one of our community’s most respected public servants,” said Mayor Wamp. “His

leadership ability and operational expertise will bolster my office’s efforts to lead county government

into the future.”



Chief Roddy’s first day will be Monday, October 17th.