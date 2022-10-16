Police Blotter: Upset Woman At Motel 6 Is Yelling At Everyone; Ex-Boyfriend Does His Laundry Instead Of Leaving

A man at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police there was a woman on the back side of the building yelling. He said the woman was yelling at everyone and he would like her to go back to room 220, which is where she is residing. Police found the woman in her room (220). She appeared to be upset. Police explained that she needed to calm down. She agreed and said she was okay and would stay in her room for the remainder of the night.

* * *

Police saw a man and woman sitting on lot of private land on E. 46th Street and 10th Avenue that has had issues with homeless people trespassing. The officer spoke with the man and woman who said they didn’t own the property and that they saw the couch on the property and wanted to sit on it. When asked, they told the officer they didn’t notice the two large signs posted at each entrance onto the property that say "Private Property No Trespassing". Both were told to gather their items and leave. They understand not to come back on this property and were verbally trespassed.

* * *

While on patrol on Shallowford Road and Amin Drive, an officer saw a man who matched the description of a man who had caused issues with staff and customers at Texas Roadhouse. Management wanted the man to be trespassed. The officer identified the man, having seen him before and known he is homeless and is typically shirtless and has a long beard, matching the description from the previous complaint. The officer trespassed the man from Texas Roadhouse.

* * *



Police were called to Patten Towers at 1 E. 11th St. where the security guard at the front desk said there was a black male, possibly early 30's, that wasn't supposed to be there, however he was not told directly by management staff. The officer went to floor 10 and didn't find anyone up there. The officer returned to the lobby to talk with the security guard and the man came into the lobby. The security guard pointed the man out as the person that wasn't supposed be there. The officer talked with the man and he said he stays with his mom every now and then, and he is there nearly every day. The officer told the man to stay with his mom for the night and contact the front office in the morning regarding his access to the apartments.

* * *

Police were called to Mapco at 2727 Rossville Blvd. to settle a dispute between two men. The first man gave police his info and said he was on the interstate when a white pickup truck flagged him down, saying he had hit his truck. Both pulled over at the Mapco. The driver of the white pickup truck didn’t want to give police his information. There was tire rub on the second man's truck and a small white spot on the first man's truck. When asking for the other man’s information, he became very uncooperative and no longer wanted to make a report. The first man also didn’t want to make a report, and both went their separate ways.

* * *

An officer responded to a report of a homeless person sleeping behind the building at 9219 Lee Hwy. The officer found a tent in the trees. It didn’t appear the tent was on the property of the reporting person, but on the property of the Bojangles restaurant next door. While in Bojangles, the officer met a man, the owner of the tent. The manager of Bojangles said they had no problem with the man being on their property. He was a customer and they were working toward making him an employee. Neither Bojangles nor the original reporting person could say for sure whose property he was on. The officer said until a determination could be made, it appeared to be Bojangles’ property and he could stay until they wanted him to leave or a determination of ownership of the property could be made.

* * *

A man told police he discovered a bank account opened at Bank of America at 1945 Northpoint Blvd. that was in his name that he didn’t open. The man said the bank's fraud department didn’t know who opened the account or when or where the account was opened. No loss was reported and Bank of America had already closed the account.

* * *

A woman told police she has been trying to sell a bicycle for $700 on Facebook and she received a message through Facebook Messenger from a person saying that they wanted to purchase it. The profile name of the person messaging her is Genowefa. She told them to send the money through Venmo and she later received an email, supposedly from Venmo, saying that the money had been sent through. Later, she received another email saying that her Venmo account won’t accept that much money and she needed to send $200 back to unblock her account. Another email said that they were still a little short and she needed to send $500 more and she sent that money through Zelle. She then realized this was a scam when she received another email demanding $1,000 more and she then told them "This is a scam and I'm calling the police." At one point she spoke to a person over the phone. The person was a man that sounded Indian and he claimed to be a Venmo agent and is possibly the same person scamming her. This incident started around 7:37 a.m. and the last time she messaged them was 11:13 a.m.

* * *

An employee of HK Architects at 1216 E. Main St. told police she was driving home from work on the interstate and noticed the passenger side mirror on her vehicle had been shattered and bent in towards the car. She last saw the vehicle at work earlier around 12:15 p.m. and she had left it parked in the lot there all day before going home at 8 p.m. No estimates yet. There is no proof of how the damage was done.

* * *



A man told police the manager of a car wash on Highway 58 was being very rude to him. The man said the verbal alteration began when the manager became irate about the sticker not being placed in his window the correct way. The man said he proceeded to go into the car wash and left the scene.

* * *

An officer responded to a vehicle recovered stolen outside of Chattanooga on Calhoun Avenue. The motorcycle was recovered during a search warrant. It was towed to Mostellers on Rossville Boulevard.

* * *

A woman at the Courts at Waterford Place Apartments at 6220 Shallowford Road told police her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave. She asked him to leave several times and he just continues to refuse. She said he doesn’t live there. The ex-boyfriend told police he was just trying to wash his clothes. He was trying to wait on his clothes but he would leave. The officer explained to both that if the man needed to come back to get his things, they could call in and request disorder prevention. Both agreed to call back in if needed. The man then left the residence in his vehicle.