 Monday, October 17, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


A.A. Dragoo Built 2 Homes On Cameron Hill; Headed West Side Improvement League

Monday, October 17, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Albert Arthur Dragoo

  • Jefferson Apartments on East Fifth Street

  • Jefferson Apartments on East Fifth Street

  • Jefferson Apartments on East Fifth Street

  • Robert E. Lee Apartments on High Street

  • Robert E. Lee Apartments on High Street

  • Robert E. Lee Apartments on High Street

  • Robert E. Lee Apartments on High Street


Albert Arthur Dragoo built two new homes for his family on the side of Cameron Hill, and he was the president of the West Side Improvement League for many years. He was one of Chattanooga's first apartment builders. 

Dragoo was born in 1875 near Farmland, Ind., the son of Hugh Greer and Mary Anna Kisse Dragoo. He made his way to Chattanooga in 1898 and joined in a partnership with Oscar E. Evans in a downtown clothing store. Afterward, Dragoo was a traveling shoe salesman.

He met and married Nancy Lee Looney, who was born at Dornstadt, Germany. 

In 1910, A.A. Dragoo built one of the city's first apartment houses. The Dragoo Apartments was erected on East Fifth Street at the southwest corner of Douglas Street. He later built or purchased other apartment buildings and eventually he was one of the city's largest property owners.

Upon arriving in town, he first resided at the Rossmore Hotel, then later was on Oak Street. For several years, he was a resident at 414 Cherry St.

In 1905, Dragoo built a house at 301 West Sixth St. at the corner of Pine. The family lived there until he was ready to build again - this time at 500 Poplar St. at the corner of Fifth in 1913.

The Dragoos around 1920 moved to 525 East Fourth St. The household included his 84-year-old mother-in-law, Nancy Looney, as well as children Virginia E. and Richard L. Richard L. Dragoo was living on Signal Mountain when he died in 1993.

A.A. Dragoo was still living on East Fourth when he died in 1953 at the age of 78. He left that property and a house at 318 High St. to his son and daughter in a trust. He also left them the Jefferson Apartments at 501-503 East Fifth St., the Robert E. Lee Apartments at 320 High St., the Milburn Apartments at 313-315 Lindsay St., and the Marion Apartments at 523 E. Fourth St.  

The Jefferson Apartments and Robert E. Lee Apartments still stand.


October 17, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Upset Woman At Motel 6 Is Yelling At Everyone; Ex-Boyfriend Does His Laundry Instead Of Leaving

October 16, 2022

Garage In Harrison Destroyed By Fire Sunday Afternoon


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, OWEN TRAVIS 5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

A man at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police there was a woman on the back side of the building yelling. He said the woman was yelling at everyone and he would like her to go back to room 220, ... (click for more)

A garage was destroyed Sunday afternoon in Harrison. The homeowner called 911 at 12:30 p.m., reporting his detached garage was on fire at 6108 Dogwood Lane. He informed the dispatcher that ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNES, OWEN TRAVIS 5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT 1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Upset Woman At Motel 6 Is Yelling At Everyone; Ex-Boyfriend Does His Laundry Instead Of Leaving

A man at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police there was a woman on the back side of the building yelling. He said the woman was yelling at everyone and he would like her to go back to room 220, which is where she is residing. Police found the woman in her room (220). She appeared to be upset. Police explained that she needed to calm down. She agreed and said she was okay and would ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shocked By The "Firing" Of Rheubin Taylor - And Response

I am shocked and appalled to learn that Rheubin Taylor has been “fired” by the new county mayor. Rheubin has dedicated a significant portion of his professional life in service to Hamilton County and the County Commission. He is knowledgeable and his legal acumen is unquestioned. Persons previous to Rheubin have also had a private practice “on the side” ... (click for more)

Remembering Liza Fletcher: The Rest Of Her Story - And Response

Recently, there was a Chattanooga tribute to Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, wife of Richard and mother of two boys, Richard (IV) and Harry. Liza, a 34-year old kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's School, was an avid runner and would often run early before her family and work day started. On Sept. 2 she did not return home from her morning run. Liza was found three days later after ... (click for more)

Sports

ROCKY TOP!!!! Vols Nail Bama 52-49

Rocky Top has never rocked like this. The #6 Tennessee Vols beat #3 Alabama, 52-49, on a last-second field goal in a thriller on the third Saturday in October in Knoxville. The tense victory sent ecstatic fans spilling onto the playing field and kep Tennessee's undefeated record intact, while Alabama suffered its first loss of the season and its first defeat at the hands of Tennessee ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Somehow McGrath's Kick Floated Through The Uprights - And Bedlam Broke Out

The football spun sideways, fluttering through the evening sky as if it was punctured. But when Chase McGrath’s kick somehow cleared the crossbar and stayed inside the uprights, it instantly became a thing of beauty. “I don’t think it was one of my cleanest hits,” McGrath said. “But three points is three points. We’ll take it.” Will they ever. McGrath, the Vols and an entire ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors