A.A. Dragoo Built 2 Homes On Cameron Hill; Headed West Side Improvement League

Albert Arthur Dragoo built two new homes for his family on the side of Cameron Hill, and he was the president of the West Side Improvement League for many years. He was one of Chattanooga's first apartment builders.

Dragoo was born in 1875 near Farmland, Ind., the son of Hugh Greer and Mary Anna Kisse Dragoo. He made his way to Chattanooga in 1898 and joined in a partnership with Oscar E. Evans in a downtown clothing store. Afterward, Dragoo was a traveling shoe salesman.

He met and married Nancy Lee Looney, who was born at Dornstadt, Germany.

In 1910, A.A. Dragoo built one of the city's first apartment houses. The Dragoo Apartments was erected on East Fifth Street at the southwest corner of Douglas Street. He later built or purchased other apartment buildings and eventually he was one of the city's largest property owners.

Upon arriving in town, he first resided at the Rossmore Hotel, then later was on Oak Street. For several years, he was a resident at 414 Cherry St.

In 1905, Dragoo built a house at 301 West Sixth St. at the corner of Pine. The family lived there until he was ready to build again - this time at 500 Poplar St. at the corner of Fifth in 1913.

The Dragoos around 1920 moved to 525 East Fourth St. The household included his 84-year-old mother-in-law, Nancy Looney, as well as children Virginia E. and Richard L. Richard L. Dragoo was living on Signal Mountain when he died in 1993.

A.A. Dragoo was still living on East Fourth when he died in 1953 at the age of 78. He left that property and a house at 318 High St. to his son and daughter in a trust. He also left them the Jefferson Apartments at 501-503 East Fifth St., the Robert E. Lee Apartments at 320 High St., the Milburn Apartments at 313-315 Lindsay St., and the Marion Apartments at 523 E. Fourth St.

The Jefferson Apartments and Robert E. Lee Apartments still stand.