Four vehicles wrecked at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and S. Willow Street on Monday morning, including one that landed on its top.

Authorities said it appears that one car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars.

Firefighters quickly freed three people who were trapped - one in an upright vehicle and two in the overturned vehicle.

Two people were transported to the hospital.

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Squad 1, Quint 14, Squad 20 and Battalion 1 Green Shift responded.