Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were on every side of the car. The officer asked the man if he saw who vandalized his car. He didn’t because he was inside the mall when it happened. He said the mall security guard would be willing to provide security footage of the area. This investigation is still ongoing. The man said he was from Ohio and didn’t know anyone in Chattanooga who would key his car.

* * *

A man on Pine Grove Trail told police his father’s Toyota Sequoia was stolen from his driveway. He said the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were somewhere inside at the time it was taken. He said video footage showed a four-door white vehicle approach his father's driveway, followed by a random individual. The man will forward the video to police. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman told police someone entered her vehicle while it was parked in the parking garage at 382 Cherry St. She said they stole a Coach wallet, $20 in cash, miscellaneous IDs, miscellaneous credit and debit cards, a checkbook a Windows laptop/tablet, a Nintendo Switch, and a backpack containing personal items. There is no damage to the vehicle and it is unknown how the suspect(s) entered.

* * *

A man on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police his 2022 Chevy Suburban was broken into at 1:40 a.m. where his car alarm had been turned off. The vehicle was parked by Read House valet who possessed the keys to the vehicle. A pocket book was taken from the vehicle but recovered in the parking garage stairwell. At the time of this report, employees from the Read House were attempting to locate video of the incident.

* * *

While on routine patrol an officer saw a man standing on the left side of the roadway on the I-24 exit ramp to S. Moore Road, holding a cardboard sign panhandling. The man admitted he knew it was illegal but it had been a while since he was told at another location. He was informed, after saying he only did it to get money for antibiotics for his eye, that any further violations could result in police action taking place. He was then given a Powerade and released.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police several homeless people was hanging out on Reads Lake Road. A man and two women were told by police to leave and not return. They all left without incident.

* * *

While on scene of another call at the Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy., officers were notified by a Walmart loss prevention associate that a theft occurred earlier in the day. She said the suspect had fled in a silver sedan. The employee said the man passed all points of sale with several containers of laundry detergent without paying. The employee showed officers camera footage that displayed a black male, wearing a white shirt and black ball cap, pushing a cart with the detergent out of the door.

* * *

While on routine patrol on Harrison Pike, an officer saw two vehicles parked on the side of the road. They were a silver Ford F150 and a gold Nissan sedan. The tag on the Nissan came back not on file, however, the VIN came back on file. Both vehicles were unoccupied and locked and were out of the roadway.

* * *

A man told police his car had been stolen from Cherry Street. He was uncertain where the keys to the vehicle were at the time of the report. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman called police and said someone grabbed her purse from her Jeep Wrangler while it was parked on Henegar Circle. She said there were no signs of forced entry because the top was down.

* * *

A man on Isbill Road told police over the phone that he had received notice in the mail about a week ago from Speedy Cash and it contained bank statements on a false account that was opened in his name. He has never done business with them but he has done some online banking before and his info could have been compromised online. He assumes this was done online as well and he doesn’t believe there is a particular Speedy Cash location involved. He has no idea who is doing this.

* * *

A man told police he had stopped at Citgo at 5901 Lee Hwy. and, after he made his purchase, he evidently left his wallet lying on the counter. When he arrived home, he realized that he had left it and called the store. He said the store employee was rude and uncooperative and hung up on him. The man later received a text that someone tried to use his credit card at Walmart on Gunbarrel Road. The transaction was declined. He has canceled all of his cards and suffered no further loss that he is aware of.

* * *

A woman at Patten Towers at 1 E. 11th St. told police her phone, a black Motorola with clear case, was taken from her apartment approximately three days ago. The last person in her apartment was another woman and the woman told police that she had her phone. The woman told the officer where the other woman lived, so the officer went to see her at her apartment in the same building. She answered the door and had a Motorola phone that matched the exact description of the phone that was stolen, but the second woman said the phone was hers. She said she bought it yesterday, but had no receipt or anyway to prove it. When the officer called the number provided by the first woman, the phone rang in the second woman’s hand. The officer then took the phone back to the first woman and had her show proof that the phone was hers and she was able to show that the phone number was linked with her personal email address. Given the evidence, the phone stayed in the first woman’s possession. She didn’t want to prosecute the other woman for the theft of her phone.