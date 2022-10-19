County Sets 60-Day Moratorium On New STVRs While Beefing Up Oversight Process

County Commission members voted Wednesday to set a 60-day moratorium on new Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs).

Commissioners Gene-O Shipley and Joe Graham are heading a committee on the rental topic.

Commissioner Shipley, who had brought up the issue, said the county currently was not inspecting the new STVRs. He said the county could face liability if there is a problem, such as a faulty deck.

The commission initially talked of a six-month moratorium, but it was decided that was too long.

Commissioner Shipley said the moratorium could be removed earlier if the committee finishes its work.

The panel plans an initial meeting next Wednesday at 1 p.m.