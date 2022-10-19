County Sets 60-Day Moratorium On New STVRs While Beefing Up Oversight Process

 Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Weather

County Commission members voted Wednesday to set a 60-day moratorium on new Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs).

Commissioners Gene-O Shipley and Joe Graham are heading a committee on the rental topic.

Commissioner Shipley, who had brought up the issue, said the county currently was not inspecting the new STVRs. He said the county could face liability if there is a problem, such as a faulty deck.

The commission initially talked of a six-month moratorium, but it was decided that was too long.

Commissioner Shipley said the moratorium could be removed earlier if the committee finishes its work.

The panel plans an initial meeting next Wednesday at 1 p.m.


Sarah Johnson Was Cameron Hill's Chief Beautifier

The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier. The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 with Mrs. Johnson as the main organizer. She remained a leader of the club for many years. Her husband was a bookkeeper for Andrew Muxen's wholesale produce firm, and they lived at 105 Cameron ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man From Ohio Gets His Car Keyed At Hamilton Place; Officer Helps Woman Recover Her Stolen Phone From Neighbor

A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were on every side of the car. The officer asked the man if he saw who vandalized his car. He didn’t because he was inside the mall when it happened. He said the mall security guard would ... (click for more)

Federal Courts Protect Progress And Creativity

We are living in a time when we can take for granted so many things that a mere hundred years ago would have been considered miracles or the height of fantasy. We enjoy products that make life easier and more pleasant, and even products that prolong life itself. In our work we have many tools that increase our efficiency and allow us to be more productive. In our health care we ... (click for more)

Rheubin Taylor Was Rightly Restored

I want to publicly thank the Hamilton County Commission for their unanimous support of County Attorney Rheubin Taylor and restoring him to his rightful position. (Until it's settle in the courts). County Mayor Wamp looked like a fool trying to persuade the commission he had the right to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor. The chairman, Chip Baker, went on conducting the Commission's ... (click for more)

UT Welcomes Fans For The Homecoming Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the homecoming football game against the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 homecoming theme is Salute to Smokey to honor Smokey X for his service to the university and the addition of Smokey XI. Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Picked 2nd In SEC; 5th In Nation

The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members. Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country. Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad ... (click for more)


