Rhea County Fixing Roads With TVA Money; Ice Skating Rink May Be Coming To Dayton

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Roads in the northern part of Rhea County will be benefiting from special impact money from TVA.
 
The Rhea County Commission approved using some $220,220 toward repairing eight roads in the northern end of the county.
 
Slated to be worked on are Cunningham Road, Lodge Road, Lakeside Lodge Lane in District 1, Cemetery Road, Kings Hill Road and Earl Ezell Road in District 2 and Pin Hook Road and Torbett Road in District 3.
 
Before the measure was voted on by the commission, Dayton Mountain resident Tina Pearce asked the commission why her road wasn’t on the list.
“I’ve been in front of the commission for years wanting my road to get fixed and nothing has been done yet,” said Ms. Pearce.
 
County Executive Jim Vincent addressed the question by saying, ”I had each of the commissioners go through their district and pick out one or two of the worst roads for us to fix. We are a little under weather constraints as the paving season is coming to a close. We are weather permitting trying to get these roads fixed, then if time and weather allows we will work on more. They may not even be able to get to these.”
 
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the measure.
 
County Executive Vincent said to the commission what roads aren’t done this fall; they will start just as soon as they can next year and get more done.
 
During the county executive report to the commission, Mr. Vincent said he and city manager Tommy Solomon are working on a project to bring an ice skating rink to Dayton for the winter time.
 
“We are going to use the parking lot behind the Juvenile Center on Second Avenue behind the Courthouse. The only thing with this is getting a vendor who can get it up and running by Dec. 1. If they can’t, it will be next year before we can get this started,” said the county executive.

 

He said the idea came to him to have some type of recreational activity for the county residents.

 
“We want to be modest in the cost to the public as well. We are going to have food vendors to do apple cider, hot chocolate and maybe popcorn and hot dogs. This would be a good Christmas present for the county,” said Mr. Vincent.
 
The plan is to have it up and running for Dec. 1 through sometime in February if they are able to do it on such short notice, Mr. Vincent added. He also said this was a joint venture with the city of Dayton.

