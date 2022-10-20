 Thursday, October 20, 2022 46.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Rowdy Drunk Man Wakes Young Daughter And Is Asked To Leave For The Night; Woman's Wallet Taken While She Pumps Gas

Thursday, October 20, 2022

A woman on West Avenue told police a man there had been drinking and became rowdy, which woke up their young daughter. She said she just wanted him gone for the night. Another man was also there who had agreed to take the man back with him to his house for the night. The man left for the night with the other man.

* * *

A suspicious car was reported on Cain Avenue. Police located the vehicle with a black male and a black female inside. They said they had pulled into the dead end to hang out and talk. Police did not see anything that warranted a crime. They were both released from the scene without further incident.

* * *

A woman on Citico Avenue told police someone got into her vehicle overnight. She said there were no signs of forced entry. She said they took several items, including her wallet, which contained not only her Social Security card, but her newborn and two-year-old's Social Security cards. The woman further said she had a copy of her boyfriend’s Social Security card in her wallet also. She said they also took the spare keys to her boyfriend’s vehicle. She said they took her Apple Watch as well as a silver Pandora bracelet with a heart clasp and three heart charms.

* * *

A woman on St. Elmo Avenue told police a 6'2" black male dressed in black clothing was looking into her daughter's car. She said the man set off the alarm to her daughter's vehicle. She said the man left in an unknown direction prior to police arrival. No entry or damage was done to her daughter's vehicle and nothing was taken.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported that there was a man behind the football field at Howard High School, 2500 Market St., near the train tracks who was unconscious and had been given Narcan. The call came from a "911 only" phone. The caller disconnected with Dispatch, and they were unable to make any further contact. Police/Fire/EMS responded to the area and canvassed the surrounding area, but were unable to locate any suspicious activity or signs of distress.

* * *

Police were called to E. 3rd Street/Hampton Street where there was a woman who was lying down on the ground in the bus stop area with a sheet over her. The woman asked for police help because she said she fell and lost her walker, and had been in that bus stop for two days. She also couldn't walk without assistance. She told police she was not injured and didn't need EMS, but wanted to go to the Community Kitchen, so police transported her there.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a vehicle had been left parked in a gravel lot for weeks at 5800 Dagney Lane. A check of the vehicle's tag came back not stolen on a blue 2012 Nissan SBL belonging to a man in Chattanooga a block from the vehicle location. Police spoke with the owner, who said the vehicle broke down and they pushed it there. They have made arrangements to have it towed.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Zaxby's, 7328 Shallowford Road. Police found a man sleeping in the drive-thru and the restaurant management wanted him to move on. Police have been out with the man before, and police asked him to leave the property. He left without incident.

* * *

A man told police that when he picked up his motor home from the storage facility at 4119 Hixson Pike, he found that the catalytic converter had been cut off and stolen.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at the Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., asked police to talk to a woman and ask her to move her RV camper out of the Walmart parking lot. According to the employee, the woman's camper had been there for several days already. The woman agreed to move the RV to avoid any further issues.

* * *

A man on 13th Avenue told police that at 2:10 a.m. someone is seen on his security camera stealing three of his solar powered yard lights. The video footage is not clear enough for a positive identification of the suspect.

* * *

A woman told police that between 6:12 p.m. and 6:16 p.m. someone stole her wallet and the items inside of it out of her unlocked Ram truck while it was parked at pump #7 at the Mapco, 4600 Highway 58. The employee working at the Mapco said she could not review the camera until the manager arrived the next day. Police asked the employee to review the video and let police know if the theft was caught on camera.


